Grant Management System Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025



Grant management system is a software that helps fund-seeking or non-profits and universities in administering and automating the grant process.

This report focuses on the global Grant Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grant Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PeopleSoft Grants Management

Survey Monkey Apply

Workday Grants Management

FluidReview

CyberGrants

WizeHive

Sage Intacct

Fluxx

Versaic

NeonCRM

Altum Grants Management

ZoomGrants

Flexi-Grant

GRANTIUM

OpenWater

Instrumentl

Benevity

EGrAMS

Optimy

Foundant GLM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Grant Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Grant Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

