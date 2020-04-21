HOTEL REVENUE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY, TREND AND FORECAST TO 225

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Hotel Revenue Management System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Hotel Revenue Management System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Revenue Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
Revenue Management System for hotels helps in setting the right prices for hotel rooms at the right time. It pulls together data from the hotel, the market and does a general analysis in an efficient and convenient tool. For hoteliers, a single dashboard access to manage their operations, distribution and revenue management will be a great advantage.
In 2018, the global Hotel Revenue Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
RevControl
AxisRooms
IDeaS(SAS)
Infor
RevPar Guru
Maxim RMS
Cloudbeds
JDA Software
RoomPriceGenie
RateBoard
Profit Intelligence
LodgIQ
Hotel Scienz
Climber Hotel
BeOnPrice
Atomize
Hotelpartner
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Luxury & High-End Hotels
Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels
Resorts Hotels
Boutique Hotels
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
