Lycopene Market 2020 By Demand Analysis, Production, Consumption, Growth, Revenue, Supply, Business Growth Opportunities And Future Prospects 2025

One of the major factor driving the market is increasing demand for natural colorants in processed food products and the rising use of carotenoids in food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, lycopene has a number of health benefits and is also used for treating some diseases for example asthma, human papilloma virus infection and gingivitis etc. Furthermore, another prime factor impelling the market growth is lycopene’s anti-cancer properties.

The global lycopene market has been segmented by different application, type and geography. Further, type segment is of the market is sub-divided into synthetic lycopene and organic lycopene. In addition, synthetic lycopene is made up of chemical solvents as well as synthetic raw materials, while organic lycopene is made using natural solvents & natural raw materials. Likewise, application segment of lycopene market is sub-segmented as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and food coloring agent. Application segment of the market is led by food coloring agent division with highest lycopene market share.

Geographically, global lycopene market has been divided to several key regions covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Since past few years Europe dominated the global lycopene market owing to higher adoption of meat industry as well as growing demand for natural colorants in U.K. & Germany. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, because of rapidly growing population, food & beverage, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals industries, altering lifestyles of people, rising disposable incomes, consumer demand for healthy products and favorable government regulations in developing economies like China and India in the region.

The global lycopene market is moderately fragmented with major players including Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DSM, BASF, Lycored, General Nutrition Center, NBTY, Kagome, Jamieson, Bayer AG and Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co. Ltd. Moreover these companies are anticipated to grow their business by improving their product portfolio in lycopene market across the globe.

Key segments of the global lycopene market include:

Type Segment of lycopene market

Synthetic Lycopene

Organic Lycopene

Application Segment of lycopene market

Cosmetic lotions & creams

Pharmaceuticals

Food coloring agent

Ready-to-eat meat products

Beverages

Nutritional Bars

Dietary Supplements

Dairy Products

Others

Geographical Segment of lycopene market

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Mexico & Brazil)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Nordic countries, Italy, Poland, Benelux & Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, ASEAN, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (Southern Africa, GCC & North Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Lycopene Market’:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as global lycopene market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including application, type and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

