Refueling Aircraft Market Overview And Regional Outlook Study, 2017-2025

Global Refueling Aircraft Market: Overview

Refueling aircraft market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The data for 2015 has been added as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the refueling aircraft market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on global refueling aircraft market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of market revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators and trends. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the refueling aircraft market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the refueling aircraft market, growth trend of each segment and companies’ strategies to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the refueling aircraft market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the refueling aircraft market which explains the participants of the value chain- raw material & component providers, aircraft refueling equipment manufacturing, quality assurance, distribution network, etc.

Global Refueling Aircraft Market: Segmentations

The refueling aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of component, refueling medium, aircraft type and regionally. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into aviation refueller, dispenser, refueling pods, probe & drogue, and others. The aviation refueller segment is further divided into 7000-25,000 liter aviation refueller, 25,001-50,000 liter aviation refueller. The dispenser segment has been classified into three major types – hydrant dispenser, mini hydrant dispenser, and others. By refueling medium, the market has been bifurcated into air to air (in-flight) refueling and tanking method. The in-flight refueling segment is studied as flying boom method, probe & drogue method, others. The various aircraft types considered in the market study include- commercial airplane, military airplane (combat aircraft, non-combat aircraft), and helicopters). The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global refueling aircraft market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Refueling Aircraft Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global refueling aircraft market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the refueling aircraft market. The comprehensive refueling aircraft market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting refueling aircraft market growth.

The global refueling aircraft market is dominated by players such Lockheed Martin, Eaton Corporation, Refuel International, Cobham Plc., General Electric Aviation systems, Fluid Transfer International, Garsite LLC, and Marshal Aerospace & Defense Group. These leading market players hold a comparatively large market share. Other significant players in the market include AFS Aviation Fuel Services GmbH, OMEGA Air Refueling, and Titan Aviation, among others.

Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation

Refueling Aircraft Market, by Component

Aviation Refueller 7000-25,000 liter Aviation Refueller 25,001-50,000 liter Aviation Refueller

Dispenser Hydrant Dispenser Mini Hydrant Dispenser Others

Refueling Pods

Probe & Drogue

Others

Refueling Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Airplane

Military Airplane Combat Aircraft Non-combat Aircraft

Helicopters

Refueling Aircraft Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

