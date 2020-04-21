Wi-Fi Analytics Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Wi-Fi Analytics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Overview

The report on the global Wi-Fi analytics market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2016 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global Wi-Fi analytics market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global Wi-Fi analytics market have also been considered in the study.

The report also covers key industry developments, and Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the Wi-Fi analytics market. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the market is covered in the report.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Scope of the Report

The Wi-Fi analytics market has been segmented based on deployment, end-user, and application. By deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and Cloud/SaaS model. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail, automotive, hotels/restaurants/ motels, stadium, airports, enterprises, hospitals, government and others. Further, the application segmentation includes marketing and advertising, network management, and access control and security management. Geographically, the report classifies the global Wi-Fi analytics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been covered in the Wi-Fi analytics study. Additionally, the report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

Marketing and Advertising

Network Management

Access Control and Security Management

Wi-Fi Analytics Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

