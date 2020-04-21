Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2026

Global Xanthan Gum Market Â has valued US$ 860 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1270 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.99 % during a forecast period.

Global Xanthan Gum market is segmented by foam, by function, by application, and by region. In terms of foam, Xanthan Gum market is segmented into Dry and Liquid. Thickeners, Stabilizers, Gelling Agents, Fat Replacers and Coating Materials are the function of the Global Xanthan Gum market. Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals are application segment of Xanthan Gum market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Xanthan gum is a microbial polysaccharide used as a thickener in several industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. It is also known by other names such as a bacterial polysaccharide, and corn sugar gum. Xanthan gum is manufactured by fermenting corn sugar with a bacterium named Xanthomonas Campestris.

Among the various segments of the market, the dry form of xanthan gum holds the major portion due to the excellent features offered by the product such as ease of application, handling, storage, and transportation. Due to these features, this segment is expected to continue its dominance and set to drive the market growth over the assessment period.

The thickeners segment, by function, is estimated to be the largest market in 2017. Increased use of xanthan gum as a thickener in various personal care applications such as shampoos and lotions has been driving its demand over the last few years.

Food & beverages and oil & gas sectors are the two largest consumers of Xanthan gum globally, where these two applications segments are estimated to corner a market share in excess of 80% together. Xanthan gum is used in a wide range of food products, such as sauces, dressings, meat and poultry products, bakery products, confectionery products, beverages, dairy products, others.

North America holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of the product in food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and others. The increasing demand for xanthan gum in food additives and its extensive use in drugs, tablets have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period.

Cargill, Fufeng Group Company Ltd, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co Ltd, Gum Technology Corporation, Deosen Biochemical Ltd, DuPont, Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd, Wego Chemical Group, CP Kelco U.S. Inc., Jungbunzlauer AG, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ingredion Incorporated, Solvay , The Aurora Chemical, The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical, FMC BioPolymer are key players included in the Xanthan gum market.

Scope of Global Xanthan Gum Market:

Global Xanthan Gum Market by Foam:

Dry

Liquid

Global Xanthan Gum Market by Function:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling Agents

Fat Replacers

Coating Materials

Global Xanthan Gum Market by Application:

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Medical

Others

Global Xanthan Gum Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Player Analyzed in the Global Xanthan Gum Market Report:

Cargill

Fufeng Group Company Ltd

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co Ltd

Gum Technology Corporation

Deosen Biochemical Ltd

DuPont

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd

Wego Chemical Group

CP Kelco Inc.

Jungbunzlauer AG

Fuerst Day Lawso

Ingredion Incorporated

Solvay

The Aurora Chemical

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

FMC BioPolymer