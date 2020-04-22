Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market, gets a foothold in China

The ‘Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber’ market is expected to see a growth according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

LG Chem (South Korea),Shell (Netherlands),BASF SE (Germany),Lanxess (Germany),Synthos Group (Poland),Ineos (United Kingdom),Braskem (Brazil),Evonik (Germany),Versalis S.p.A. (Italy),Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Definition:

Acrylonitrile butadiene rubber is also known as Nitrile synthetic rubber, acrylonitrile rubber, Nitrile/NBR, and nitrile-butadiene rubber. Acrylonitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is essentially an acrylonitrile and butadiene copolymer obtained by emulsion polymerization of butadiene with 15 to 45 percent acylonitrile either hot or cold rubber. High acrylonitrile content of Acrylonitrile butadiene rubber is better oil and abrasion resistance, whereas grades with low acrylonitrile content have better low-temperature resilience and flexibility and NBR is widely used for the manufacture of various oil-and-petrol resistant that is projected the growth of the acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber market in the forecast period.

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (High Nitrile: > 45 % Nitrile, Medium Nitrile: 30 – 45%, Low Nitrile: < 30%), Application (Gaskets, Seals, Diaphragms, Gasoline Hoses, Liners, Tubing, O-Rings, Cable Jacketing), End Use Verticals (Aviation Industry, Automotive Industry, Machinery Manufacturing, Others)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Increasing Rapid Demand for PVC resins

Increasing Rubber Industry in Developing and Developed Countries

Growing of Automobile Industry in Emerging Economies Including China, India, and Mexico

Heat Resistant Grade and Liquid NBR Grade are hindering the Market Growth



Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Chapter 4: Presenting the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

