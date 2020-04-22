Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Seeking Excellent Growth | CAGR: 6.1%

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

According to AMA, the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market is expected to see growth rate of 6.1%

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is a thermoplastic polymer occurs as amorphous powder. It is manufactured by polymerization of acrylonitrile & styrene in the presence of Polybutadiene, resulting a long chain ABS polymer. It is a shiny plastic with a waterproof surface, and exhibits some vital mechanical properties including a greater impact, heat resistance & durability. ABS can be simply modified with alteration of its basic properties as per its applications in particular industry. It can be ABS can be manufactured in different types depending on the grades. Among them, one is the ABS for extrusion, and another one is ABS for injection molding. ABS is majorly used in the manufacturing of rigid, light, and molded parts for numerous major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, sports, consumer goods, & electronics.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

LG Chem. (South Korea), INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany), Trinseo (United States), Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (South Korea), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. (Taiwan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. (Japan), Ravago Americas LCC (United States) and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Drivers

Rapidly rising demand in electronics & electrical applications

Improved integration of high performance plastics in the automotive industry for sustainable measures

Market Trend

Rising demand from various end use industries

Restraints

Emission of solid waste gases during manufacturing process of ABS resins affecting human health

Opportunities

Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific Region

Potential opportunities in Untapped Markets

Challenges

The development of sustainable alternatives to ABS resin

Application (Consumer Goods, Appliances, Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Sports Equipment, Musical Instruments,, Others), Production Method (Emulsion polymerization, Mass polymerization)

The Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



Table of Content

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Forecast

