Artificial Intelligence in Retail Global Market Trending with CAGR of 51.2% by 2025 – Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Manthan Software Services, Focal Systems

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Focal Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ViSenze

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

com Inc.

Plexure Ltd.

Google Inc.

IBM Watson Group

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, deployment type, industry and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market based type, application and devices. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Retail market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

