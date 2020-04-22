Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP)’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Celulosa Arauco y ConstituciÃ³n SA (Chile),Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA (Brazil),Mondi Group (Austria),Suzano SA (Brazil),UPM-Kymmene Corp (Finland),Domtar Inc. (Canada),Stora Enso Oyj (Finland),Irving Pulp & Paper Ltd. (Canada),Woodland Pulp LLC (United States),CENIBRA S.A (Brazil),CMPC CELULOSA S.A. (Chile),Ilim Pulp Group (Russia),Resolute Forest Products (Canada)

Bleached kraft pulp consists mainly of cellulose and hemicellulose, two polymers that are composed of sugar molecules. As demand for paper-based products continues to grow, closer scrutiny needs to be applied to the environmental impacts of the chemicals used in their production, in particular, the bleaching of wood pulp. Bleached Kraft pulp accounts for more than 50% of the wood pulp used for papermaking, and demand is predicted to grow significantly in the coming years, primarily because of predicted growth in packaging.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP), Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSKP)), Application (Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, Graphic Paper (Writing and Printing), Newsprint Paper, Others), Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, Construction, Others), Grade Type (Birch, Eucalyptus)

What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing Focus on Forestry and Plantation Management

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Hygiene Papers across the World

Surging Collaboration of Paper Manufacturers and BKP Vendors

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Stringent Government Regulations

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

