Bronze Valves Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Bronze Valves’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are NIBCO (United States),Johnson Valves (United Kingdom),Powell Valves (United States),Dixon Valve (United States),Oswal industries (India),LK Valves (Sweden),Tecofi (France),ADG Valve (Canada),KITZ (Japan),Williams Valve (United States)

Bronze valve is a device that controls the flow of liquid or gas. It is used for the transmission of gasses or liquid and storage. Additionally, it has the usage in building construction. The valve is made of copper alloy which contains zinc tin and lead. From these material Zinc alloy gets separated and the metal corrodes. However, bronze valve contains small amount of Zinc which prevents it from corroding. This feature is creating a high demand in industrial and commercial use which is propelling the market of bronze valve.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves, Ball Valves), Application (Commercial, Industrial), Construction (Union Bonnet, Bolted Bonnet, Screwed Bonnet, Dual Disc), End Use (Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Energy and Power, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Construction, Pulp and Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Valve ends (Threaded, Flanged, Wafer, Lug)

What’s Trending in Market:

Innovation of Technology for Valves

Increasing Domestic Demand for Bronze Valves

Growth Drivers:

Growing Construction Activities in Developing Countries

Feature of Less Corrosion and Durability is Fueling the Growth of this Market

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

High Costs Associated with the Bronze Valve

Presence of Substitute Products Which are Available in Lesser Costs

High Competition Due to the Presence of Major Players

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Bronze Valves Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Bronze Valves Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Bronze Valves Revenue by Type

Global Bronze Valves Volume by Type

Global Bronze Valves Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Bronze Valves Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

