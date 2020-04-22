Data Center Cooling Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027 | Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Nortek Air Solutions

The North America Data Center Cooling market accounted for US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 7.97 Bn by 2027.

With the exponential increase in the internet consumption, the development of high-end software & application systems and the increase in the number of interconnected devices in public & private network steers an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions thus driving the data center. With the rising adoption, data center has increasingly become a crucial aspect of the modern economy, from the servers that operate in SMEs to the organization data center that support large business corporations and the plantations that run cloud computing services that are hosted by the technology giants including Amazon, Facebook, Google and others. In the wake of globally snowballing digital economy and a data center industry, which is challenged continually with staying ahead of customers’ IT roadmaps, different end-users have emerged to distinguish themselves with varying data center requirements.

Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The proportion of data center traffic generated by cloud was around 1.2 zettabytes of data, according to Cisco Systems, and this comprised of 46% of the total traffic. This has resulted in cloud-based companies to deploy more IT space in their data centers. Several industries are exploring the cloud offerings and discovering the benefits of data center services to support their needs related to cloud. These developments are directly effecting the increase in Internet of Things (IoT) and data needs of the companies, thereby resulting in the construction of large number of data centers across the globe.

The North America Data Center Cooling market is segmented based on cooling type, data center type, industry vertical, offering, and component. Based on the cooling type, the North America Data Center Cooling market is segmented into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on data center type, the North America Data Center Cooling market is bifurcated into the enterprise data center, colocation data center, and wholesale data center. Based on industry vertical, the North America Data Center Cooling market is bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government and defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Based on offering, the North America Data Center Cooling market is bifurcated into solution and services. Based on component, the North America Data Center Cooling market is bifurcated into chillers, air conditioning systems, heat exchangers, cooling towers, and others.

Some of the key market players operating in the North America Data Center Cooling market are Asetek, Inc., Black Box Corporation, United Technologies Corporation (CARRIER CORPORATION), Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Modine Manufacturing Company, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GMBH, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand plc), and Vertiv Group Corp.

The overall North America Data Center Cooling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Data Center Cooling market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America Data Center Cooling market based on all the segmentation provided for the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Data Center Cooling industry.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Cooling Type

1.3.2 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Data Center Type

1.3.3 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Industry Vertical

1.3.4 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Offering

1.3.5 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Component

1.3.6 North America Data Center Cooling Market, By Country

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Data Center Cooling- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 North America – PEST Analysis

4.4 Premium Insights

4.4.1 Brief Outlook of Cooling Technologies used in Data Center Cooling

4.4.2 General Cooling Technologies

4.4.3 Advanced Cooling Technologies

4.4.4 List of Data Center Providers in North America

4.4.5 List of Component Suppliers in North America

