Events Industry Market Projected to reach $2,330 billion by 2026 | Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI, Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide

The global events industry size was valued at $1,100 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach $2,330 billion by 2026.

Events refer to public gathering of populace art a determined time and place for a purpose. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment and community causes. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events and seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows and product launch. The key stakeholders within the events market are corporate organizations, public organizations & NGOs and similar others.

Key players profiled in the report include Access Destination Services, BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), ATPI Ltd., Riviera Events, Entertaining Asia, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., StubHub, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Pollstar, Cvent Inc., Capita Plc., Reed Exhibitions, Questex LLC, Outback Concerts, The Freeman Company, Penguins Limited, CL Events, Seven Events Ltd., Clarion Events Ltd. and Versatile Event Management.

The growth of the global events industry is majorly driven by upsurge in frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts and sports events. Furthermore, deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events acts as a key driver of the global events market. In addition, sponsorships from various brands such as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola and others for a major global three-day festival down as well as a small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the market growth. Introduction of new media platforms and distribution methods further offers scope for giants to interact and organize events involving artists, performers, speakers and business coaches. However, higher entry cost and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry.

The global events market is segmented into type, revenue source, organizer and age group. Based on type, the market is divided into music concert, festivals, sports, exhibitions & conferences, corporate events & seminar and others. On the basis of revenue source, it is segregated into ticket sale, sponsorship and others. As per organizer, it is categorized into corporate, sports, education, entertainment and others. By age group, it is fragmented into below 20 years, 21-40years and 41 years & above.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Events Industry, By Type

Chapter 5: Events Market, By Revenue Source

Chapter 6: Events Industry, By Organizers

Chapter 7: Events Industry, By Age Group

Chapter 8: Events Industry, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

10.1. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

10.2. Stubhub, Inc.

10.3. Access Destination Services

10.4. Atpi Ltd

10.5. Bcd Meetings & Events

10.6. Riviera Events

10.7. Entertaining Asia

10.8. Anschutz Entertainment Group

10.9. Questex Llc

10.10. Pollstar

10.11. Cvent Inc.

10.12. Capita Plc

10.13. Reed Exhibitions Ltd

10.14. Outback Concerts

10.15. Drp Group

10.16. Cl Events

10.17. Seven Events

10.18. Clarion Events

10.19. Versatile Event Management

10.20. The Freeman Company (Uk) Limited

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire