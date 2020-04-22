Fresh Milk Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Groupe Lactalis, Nestle, Mengniu, Itambe, Amul

Milk is a liquid food produced from mammary glands of mammals. Fresh milk does not contain any preservatives and has various health benefits such as healthy bone development and contains vitamins. Also it contains other nutrients like protein. Due to which the consumption of milk products is increasing. According to Department for environment, food and rural affairs, the Production of liquid milk, which remains relatively constant between 500-600 million litres per month, was 539 million litres in June 2019. The 12 month rolling average up to June saw a 0.1% increase in liquid milk, a 1.6% in butter and a 0.1% decrease in cheese production compared to the 12 months.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Fresh Milk Market. The research study provides estimates for Global Fresh Milk Forecast till 2025. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Groupe Lactalis (France),Nestle (Switzerland),Mengniu (China),Itambe (Brazil),Amul (India),Arla Foods (Denmark),Associated Milk Producers (United States),Bright Food (China),Yili Group (China),Dairy Farmers of America (United States)

The Global Fresh Milk Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cow milk, Buffalo Milk, Goat Milk), Application (Dairy products, Food and Beverage), End Users (Adults, Infants), Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Other), Taste (Flavoured, Pasturised)

Market Drivers:

Growing Health Consciousness among the People

Rising Awareness for the Benefits of Milk

Market Trends:

Usage of Milk in the Preparation of Various Products

Increasing Global Population Leading to Increase in Consumption

Market Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations May Hamper the Market

Market Challenges:

Contamination May Challenge the Growth of the Market

High Competition Due to Presence of Major Players

To comprehend Global Fresh Milk market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Fresh Milk market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

