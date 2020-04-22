Gasification Market – Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2019-2025

Gasification is a thermochemical process that converts hydrocarbons such as coal, petroleum, petcoke, natural gas, and biomass into simple molecules, primarily resulting in a mixture called syngas (carbon monoxide and hydrogen) by means of partial oxidation with air, oxygen, or steam.
The key advantage of gasification is its ability to perform in various designs having a reduced environmental footprint as compared to combustion technologies. There are several gasifier designs and operating conditions. The most vital component of the gasification process is the gasifier, a vessel in which the feedstock reacts with air or oxygen at high temperatures. The carbon monoxide and hydrogen ratio depends on the hydrogen and carbon content of the feedstock and the type of gasifier.
In 2018, the global Gasification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gasification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gasification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Air Liquide
CB&I
General Electric
KBR Inc
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Royal Dutch Shell
Siemens Energy
Sedin Engineering Company
Synthesis Energy Systems
Thyssenkrupp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biomass/Waste
Coal
Natural Gas
Petroleum
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Gaseous Fuel
Power Generation
Chemical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gasification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gasification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
