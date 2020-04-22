Janitorial Cleaning Services Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations 2019-2025

Janitorial services, also known as cleaning services, are generally used to keep workplaces free from unsightly dirt and provide a clean and germ-free environment. Cleaning is one of the most commonly outsourced services in various facilities such as educational buildings, corporate buildings, hotels, hospitals, retail outlets, and commercial and residential buildings. Janitorial services include both indoor and outdoor cleaning services, which include cleaning, trash pickup, floor polishing, and window washing.
A janitor is a person who cleans and maintains buildings such as hospitals, schools, and residential accommodation. Janitors’ primary responsibility is as a cleaner. In some cases, they will also carry out maintenance and security duties.
Get Free Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Tables And Figures) of Market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2041080
In 2018, the global Janitorial Cleaning Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Janitorial Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Janitorial Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABM Industries
The Service Master Company
CleanNet
AnagoCleaningSystems
Aramark
Sodexo
Jani-King
Stanley Steemer
ChemDry
Pritchard Industries
BONUS Building Care
Red Coats
UGL UniccoServices
Vanguard
Jan-Pro International
Mothers HouseCleaning
Clean First Time
Compass Group
Duraclean
Harvard Maintenance
Steamatic
Stratus Building Solutions
Temko Service Industries
Mothers HouseCleaning
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
WindowCleaning
Vacuuming
Floor Care
MaidServices
Carpet & Upholstery
Market segment by Application, split into
Commericial Building
Residential Building
Factory
Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2041080
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Janitorial Cleaning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Janitorial Cleaning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment