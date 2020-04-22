Organic Cosmetics Market Find New Opportunities and Log a Healthy CAGR during the Report’s Forecast Period 2019 – 2025

The research report highlights the organic cosmetics market situation while keeping 2020 as the base year, and the forecast period ends by 2025. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

Organic Cosmetics Market 2019-2025 Competitive Landscape Overview by Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Burt's Bees; Neutrogena Corporation; Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Yves Rocher SA, Aveda Corporation; The Hain Celestial Group; Amway Corporation; Arbonne International LLC

The fact that up took the organic cosmetics market is rising awareness related to organic products over the synthetic counterparts. Organic products are extracted with help of natural resources and free from harmful chemicals with no side effects. Sharp rise in demand of these products has encouraged manufacturers to have profound research and development along with the launch of new products. In addition, increased e-commerce and online marketplace where consumers have access to wider range of products helps the market in growing. Apart from that, weather conditions have led population to adopt skin care products such as sunscreen creams, moisturizing creams and lotions. Increased number of working women has helped sales of color cosmetics in higher number.

“Increasing pollution and unhealthy working lifestyles has driven adoption of alternatives such as organic cosmetics across the globe, especially among the youth. Younger generations prefer to use organic cosmetics, as it is free from high concentration of chemicals. Growing demand for organic cosmetics with multiple benefits claims such as anti-ageing, moisturizing and SPF protection is poised to boost growth in global organic cosmetics market. Moreover, companies are constantly advertising organic cosmetics on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other websites such as Instagram, through beauty bloggers to increase brand awareness. All these factors are anticipated to boost adoption of organic cosmetics in developed and developing countries across the globe.” stated a source of renowned research organization.

At present, U.S. organic cosmetics market holds the largest share. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific at second and third position respectively for largest market share. Latin America is going to witness promising growth due to the increased consumption of cosmetic products, rising disposable income and new product launches. Additionally, now-a-days consumers are willing to pay high rates for premium products like expensive organic products, especially in countries like Japan, China, U.S. and India. The contribution credits to promotion of these products better than conventional synthetic products coupled with rising concerns due to UV effects, ageing and hair fall. But due to sluggish economic growth, consumers are seen preferring products with higher discounts.

Segmentation of the global organic cosmetics market comprised of hair care, make-up, skin care, toiletries, perfumes and others which include baby care, feminine hygiene and oral care. In the mentioned sub segments, organic skin care is expected to expand at higher rate. Additionally, organic hair care is anticipated to be the largest market in terms of market share contribution. Growing acne problems due to oily skin along with air pollution has propelled demand for organic skin care cosmetics.

The major distribution channels of the organic cosmetics include franchise outlet, direct selling, chemists or pharmacies, department stores, online shopping, beauty specialist store and others. At present, franchise outlet is anticipated to be the most dominating distribution mode.

To heighten product share and drive revenues, manufacturers are focusing expanding their footprints. Companies have targeted some specific regions like Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific to satisfy soaring needs of these regions. Countries such as India and China are at its peak and open to new opportunities which incline manufacturers to expand their production houses in these countries. Some of the key manufacturers flourished well and operating the industry are The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Burt’s Bees; Neutrogena Corporation; Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Yves Rocher SA, Aveda Corporation; The Hain Celestial Group; Amway Corporation; Arbonne International LLC; and The Body Shop International PLC .

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Organic Cosmetics Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global organic cosmetics market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

