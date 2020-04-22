Organic Fertilizers Market – Global Industry Presents Lucrative Opportunities to Vendors in Future 2017-2025

Organic fertilizers are the fertilizers that are derived from natural sources including plants, animals and minerals. Typical examples of naturally occurring organic fertilizers are animal matter, animal excreta, human excreta, vegetable matter, wastes from meat processing, peat, manure, slurry, and guano. Europe dominated the organic fertilizer market in terms of both value and volume, and is likely to do the same during the period of forecast. Usage of manure based fertilizers was dominant in the market and is anticipated to remain dominant during the period of forecast. Abundant availability of raw materials in terms of livestock manure in Europe and the related government initiatives to increase its use as fertilizers are driving the market for organic fertilizers in the region.

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increase in government support by providing various incentives on production of organic fertilizers and schemes to encourage the use of organic fertilizers is estimated to offer major opportunities to the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. Manure based fertilizer segment is the dominant segment with manure based fertilizers mostly used in all the regions across the globe. The use of organic fertilizers was widely witnessed in fruits & vegetables segment in most of the regions.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for organic fertilizers market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global organic fertilizers market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the organic fertilizers market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global organic fertilizers market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the organic fertilizers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in products, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Fertilizers Market: Segmentations

The study provides a decisive view of the global organic fertilizers market by segmenting it in terms of product, and application. In terms of product, organic fertilizers are classified as Peat based, Manure based, others. In terms of application, it is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others (Nursery, Turf, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for organic fertilizers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of organic fertilizers for 2015 & 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of organic fertilizers has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in Kilo tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, and application of organic fertilizers. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global organic fertilizers market. Key players in the organic fertilizers market are Potash Corp., ScottsMiracle-Gro, Sustane Natural Fertilizers, Italpollina SpA, BioStar Organics, Talborne Organics, Mycsa AG, Inc., Bodisen Biotech Inc., Protan AG, Priya Chemicals, Biomax. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global organic fertilizers market has been segmented as follows:

Organic fertilizers Market: By product

Peat based

Manure based

Others

Organic fertilizers Market: By application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (Nurseries, Turf etc.)

Organic fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

CIS

Greece

Ukraine

Italy

Serbia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

ASEAN(Ex Indonesia &Vietnam)

Indonesia

Vietnam

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Iran

Israel

Nigeria

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Rest of Middle East & Africa

