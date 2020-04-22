Self Storage Market Perceives a Fortifying Growth by 2027 – AECOM, CubeSmart, Life Storage, Prime Storage, Public Storage, Safestore Holdings, Simply Self Storage Management, StorageMart, Urban Self Storage, U-Haul International

“Self Storage Industry Report” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Self Storage market.

The self storage refers to the storage space rented to tenants often on a short-term basis. The industry is a sub-division of the commercial real-estate market. The rapid urbanization and migration of people to different metropolitan areas for jobs and other purposes have drastically resulted in the demand for self storage units. There has been a significant rise in the investment activity in the self-storage sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific region in recent years.

The self storage market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the growth of small businesses and the e-commerce industry is further likely to fuel market growth. However, strict government regulations are expected to negatively impact the growth of the self storage market during the forecast period. On the other hand, an improved economic outlook is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the key players of the self storage market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Self Storage market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Self Storage market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Self Storage market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AECOM

CubeSmart

Life Storage, Inc.

Prime Storage Group

Public Storage

Safestore Holdings Plc

Simply Self Storage Management LLC

StorageMart

Urban Self Storage

U-Haul International, Inc.

The “Global Self Storage Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Self Storage market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Self Storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Self Storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global self storage market is segmented on the basis of storage unit size and application. Based on storage unit size, the market is segmented as small storage unit, medium storage unit, and large storage unit. The market on the basis of the application is classified as household & personal storage, business storage, and vehicle & car storage.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Self Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Self Storage Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Self Storage market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Self Storage market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

