The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2017-2030

Until recently, LTE has predominantly been considered a supplementary mobile broadband technology in the public safety sector, to provide high-bandwidth data applications that cannot be delivered over existing narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems. However, with the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance.
A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya. Among other notable engagements, several “”early builder”” networks are operational in the United States – that will subsequently merge with the wider FirstNet nationwide system; early pilot LTE networks for the Sate-Net program are in the process of being commercialized in South Korea; and Canada is beginning to see its first dedicated LTE network deployments, starting with the Halton Regional Police Service.
However, the use of LTE in the public safety sector is not restricted to dedicated networks alone. For example, the United Kingdom Home Office is in the process of deploying an ESN (Emergency Services Network) that will use British mobile operator EE’s commercial LTE RAN and a dedicated mobile core to eventually replace the country’s existing nationwide TETRA system. The secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) model is already being used in multiple European countries, albeit at a smaller scale – to complement existing TETRA networks with broadband capabilities. In addition, this approach also beginning to gain traction in other parts of the world, such as Mexico.
Driven by demand for both dedicated and secure MVNO networks, SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017, supporting ongoing deployments in multiple frequency bands across the 400/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and higher frequency ranges. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.
The “Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030. Also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 190 global public safety LTE engagements – as of Q4’2017.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- Business case for public safety LTE and mobile broadband including market drivers, barriers, deployment models, economics, and funding strategies
- LTE network architecture and key elements comprising devices, RAN, mobile core (EPC, policy and application functions), and transport networks
- Key enabling technologies including group communications, MCPTT, ProSe (Proximity Services), IOPS (Isolated E-UTRAN operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE systems, HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), and end-to-end security
- Public safety LTE application usage including mission-critical voice, mobile video, situational awareness, aerial surveillance, bandwidth-intensive field data applications, and emerging applications such as AR (Augmented Reality)
- Case studies of over 20 public safety LTE engagements worldwide, and analysis of large-scale nationwide projects including FirstNet in the United States, ESN in the United Kingdom, and Safe-Net in South Korea
- Opportunities for commercial mobile operators including spectrum leasing, priority service offerings, BYON (Build Your Own Network) platforms, and operator-branded public safety LTE platforms
- Spectrum availability and allocation for public safety LTE across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 570 ecosystem players including LTE infrastructure & device OEMs, public safety system integrators, and application specialists
- Exclusive interview transcripts from 11 ecosystem players across the public safety LTE value chain: DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway), Ericsson, Airbus Defence and Space, Harris Corporation, CND (Core Network Dynamics), Bittium, Sepura, Sierra Wireless, Sonim Technologies, Kodiak Networks, and Soliton Systems
- Strategic recommendations for LMR equipment suppliers, public safety system integrators, LTE infrastructure, device & chipset suppliers, public safety agencies & stakeholders, and commercial & private mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Public Safety LTE Infrastructure
Submarkets
- RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Mobile Core (EPC, Policy & Application Functions)
- Mobile Backhaul & Transport
RAN Base Station (eNB) Mobility Categories
- Fixed Base Stations
- Deployable Base Stations
RAN Base Station (eNB) Cell Size Categories
- Macrocells
- Small Cells
Deployable RAN Base Station (eNB) Form Factor Categories
- NIB (Network-in-a-Box)
- Vehicular Platforms
- Airborne Platforms
- Maritime Platforms
Mobile Backhaul & Transport Network Technology Categories
- Fiber & Wireline
- Microwave
- Satellite
Public Safety LTE Management & Integration Solutions
Submarkets
- Network Integration & Testing
- Device Management & User Services
- Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance
- Cybersecurity
Public Safety LTE Devices
Submarkets
- Private LTE
- Commercial LTE
Form Factor Categories
- Smartphones & Handportable Terminals
- Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals
- Stationary CPEs
- Tablets & Notebook PCs
- USB Dongles, Embedded IoT Modules & Others
Public Safety LTE Subscriptions & Service Revenue
Submarkets
- Private LTE
- Commercial LTE
Public Safety Broadband over Private Mobile Networks
Submarkets
- Private LTE
- Private WiMAX
Public Safety Broadband Subscriptions over Commercial Mobile Networks
Submarkets
- 3G
- WiMAX
- LTE
Mobile Broadband Subscriptions
Submarkets
- 3G
- WiMAX
- LTE
- 5G NR (New Radio)
LMR Subscriptions
Submarkets
- Analog
- DMR
- dPMR, NXDN & PDT
- P25
- TETRA
- Tetrapol
- Others
LMR Narrowband Data Subscriptions
Submarkets
- P25 Phase 1
- P25 Phase 2
- TETRA
- TEDS
- Tetrapol
- Others
Public Safety LTE Applications
Submarkets
- Mission-Critical HD Voice & Group Communications
- Video & High-Resolution Imagery
- Messaging & Presence Services
- Secure Mobile Broadband Access
- Location Services & Mapping
- Enhanced CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching)
- Situational Awareness
- Telemetry, Control and Remote Diagnostics
- AR (Augmented Reality) & Emerging Applications
Regional Segmentation
The following regional markets are covered:
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the market evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety?
- What is the status of dedicated public safety LTE networks and secure MVNO offerings across the globe?
- When will the public safety sector witness the large-scale commercialization of key enabling technologies such as MCPTT, ProSe, IOPS, and HPUE?
- What opportunities exist for commercial LTE service providers and private LMR network operators?
- What are the prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), vehicular, airborne and maritime deployable LTE platforms?
- Is there a substantial market opportunity for public safety LTE networks operating in Band 31 (450 MHz), and newer frequency bands such as Bands 68 and 72?
- How can public safety stakeholders leverage unused spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE networks?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should system integrators, vendors, and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years.
- By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.
- A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya.
- At present, more than 45% of all public safety LTE engagements – including in-service, planned, pilot, and demo networks – utilize spectrum in the 700 MHz range, primarily Bands 14 and 28.
- Due to the unavailability of ProSe-capable chipsets and devices, several public safety stakeholders including the United Kingdom Home Office are considering the continued use of LMR terminals to support direct-mode operation, as they migrate to LTE networks.
- The wider critical communications industry is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Motorola Solutions’ recent acquisition of carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular platform provider Kodiak Networks, and Hytera Communications’ takeover of the Sepura Group – a well known provider of TETRA, DMR, P25 and LTE systems.
- FAB (Brazilian Air Force)
- Fairwaves
- Falu Municipality
- Fastback Networks
- Federated Wireless
- Fenix Group
- FFI (Defence Research Establishment, Norway)
- FiberHome Technologies
- Finavia
- FinnHEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services, Finland)
- Finnish Border Guard
- Finnish Defence Forces
- Finnish State Railways
- FireEye
- Flash Private Mobile Networks
- FLIR Systems
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet
- Foxcom
- Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)
- Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)
- FreeWave Technologies
- French Armed Forces
- Frequentis
- FRTek
- Fujian Sunnada Network Technology
- Fujitsu
- Funkwerk
- Future Technologies
- Galtronics
- GCT Semiconductor
- GE (General Electric)
- Gemalto
- Gemtek Technology
- Genaker
- GENBAND
- General Dynamics Corporation
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Genesis Group
- GenXComm
- GeoSafe
- Getac Technology Corporation
- GIKO GROUP
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Global Invacom Group
- Globalstar
- Goodman Networks
- Goodmill Systems
- Grant County Sheriff’s Office
- GRENTECH
- Groupe ADP (Aéroport de Paris)
- GroupTalk
- GSI (GS Instech)
- Guangzhou Iplook Technologies
- GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Hanwha Techwin
- Harris Corporation
- Harris County
- Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office
- Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Haystax Technology
- HCL Technologies
- HFRS (Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service)
- Hikvision (Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology)
- HISPASAT Group
- Hitachi
- Hoimyung Corporation
- Hoimyung ICT
- Home Office, United Kingdom
- Honeywell International
- Hong Kong Police Force
- Horsebridge Defence & Security
- Houston Police Department
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- HQT (Shenzhen HQT Science and Technology)
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei
- Hub One
- Hughes Network Systems
- Hunter Technology
- Hytera Communications
- IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)
- iBwave Solutions
- ICCRA (International Critical Control Rooms Alliance)
- Icom
- ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory)
- IDEMIA
- IDF (Israel Defense Forces)
- IDY Corporation
- IFT (Federal Institute of Telecommunications, Mexico)
- IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore)
- IMPTT
- Indian Army
- Indiana DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
- Indianapolis Fire Department
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
- Indra
- Infinova
- InfoVista
- INL (Idaho National Laboratory)
- Inmarsat
- InnerWireless
- InnoWireless
- Insta Group
- Intel Corporation
- Intercede
- InterDigital
- Intersec
- Intracom Telecom
- Intrepid Networks
- ip.access
- IPITEK
- Iridium Communications
- IRIS (Red Nacional de Radiocomunicación de Misión Crítica Tetrapol)
- Irvees Technology
- ISCO International
- ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada)
- IS-Wireless
- Italtel
- ITCEN
- ITELAZPI
- ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)
- ITS Ibelem
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- JMA Wireless
- Johnson Controls
- Jolla
- Jordanian Armed Forces
- JPS Interoperability Solutions
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- Juni Global
- Juniper Networks
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Kantonspolizei Zürich (Cantonal Police of Zurich)
- Kapsch CarrierCom
- Kathrein-Werke KG
- KBR
- KCC (Korea Communications Commission)
- Kenyan Police Service
- Keysight Technologies
- Kirisun Communications
- Kisan Telecom
- Klas Telecom
- Klein Electronics
- Kleos
- KMW
- Kodiak Networks
- Koning & Hartman
- Kontron S&T
- KPN
- KPN Critical Communications
- KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority)
- KRTnet Corporation
- KT Corporation
- Kudelski Group
- Kudelski Security
- Kumu Networks
- Kyocera Corporation
- L-3 Communication Systems-West
- L-3 Technologies
- Laos Police
- LA-RICS (Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System)
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- LCR Embedded Systems
- Leenos Corporation
- Lemko Corporation
- Lenovo
- Leonardo
- LG CNS
- LG Electronics
- LG Group
- LG Uplus
- LGS Innovations
- Ligado Networks
- Lijiang Police
- Lime Microsystems
- LOCIVA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Logic Instrument
- London’s Air Ambulance
- LS telcom
- Luminate Wireless
- M87
- Macquarie Group
- MadCo 911 (Madison County Alabama’s 911 Dispatch Center)
- Magister Solutions
- Martin UAV
- Mavenir Systems
- MBIE (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand)
- McAfee
- MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission)
- MCTIC (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and Communications, Brazil)
- McWane
- MediaTek
- MegaFon
- Mellanox Technologies
- Mentura Group
- MER Group
- Metaswitch Networks
- MetroPCS
- MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore)
- Miami-Dade County
- Miami-Dade Police Department
- MIC (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan)
- MIC Nordic
- Micro Focus
- Microlab
- Microsoft Corporation
- Microwave Networks
- MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)
- Milestone Systems
- MIMOon
- Minas Gerais State Military Police
- Ministry of Defence, Sweden
- Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China
- Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government, Kenya
- Ministry of Interior, Angola
- Ministry of Interior, France
- Ministry of Justice, Sweden
- MitraStar Technology Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Mobile Tornado
- MobileDemand
- MobileIron
- Mobilicom
- MoD (Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom)
- ModUcom (Modular Communication Systems)
- MOI Qatar (Ministry of Interior, Qatar)
- MoMe
- Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office
- Moscow Police
- Moseley Associates
- Motorola Mobility
- Motorola Solutions
- Moxtra Public Safety
- MP Antenna
- MPS (Ministry of Public Security, China)
- MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea)
- MRC (Mobile Radio Center)
- MRV Communications
- MSB (Civil Contingencies Agency, Sweden)
- MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)
- Mutualink
- N.A.T.
- Nash Technologies
- NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)
- Naval Postgraduate School
- NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Thailand)
- NCRIC (Northern California Regional Information Center)
- NDOT (Nevada Department of Transportation)
- NEC Corporation
- Nedaa
- Nemergent Solutions
- Neptune Mobile
- Net4Mobility
- Netas
- NetMotion
- NETSCOUT Systems
- New Hampshire Department of Safety
- New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness
- New Jersey ROIC (Regional Operations Intelligence Center)
- New Jersey State Police
- New Mexico DoIT (Department of Information Technology)
- New Postcom Equipment
- New Zealand Police
- NewCore Wireless
- NextG Networks
- Nextivity
- NextNav
- NI (National Instruments)
- NICE Systems
- Nigeria Police Force
- NIKSUN
- Nkom (Norwegian Communications Authority)
- Node-H
- Nokia
- Nokia Networks
- Norsat International
- Northglenn Police Department
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- NTT DoCoMo
- NuRAN Wireless
- Nutaq Innovation
- NVIS Communications
- NXP Semiconductors
- O3b Networks
- Oakland Fire Department
- Oceus Networks
- Octasic
- ODN (Orbital Data Network)
- OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)
- Ohio State University
- OMA (Open Mobile Alliance)
- Oman Royal Office
- Omnitele
- Omoco
- One2many
- Ontario Ministry of Transportation
- Ooredoo
- Openet
- OpenSignal
- Optiway
- Optus
- Oracle Communications
- Orange
- Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
- Ottawa Fire Services
- PacStar (Pacific Star Communications)
- Palo Alto Networks
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panda Electronics Group
- Panorama Antennas
- Parallel Wireless
- PCC (Paramedic Chiefs of Canada)
- PCTEL
- pdvWireless
- Pelco
- Pennsylvania State Police
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Pepro
- Persistent Telecom
- Philadelphia Police Department
- Phluido
- Pikewerks Corporation
- Plover Bay Technologies
- PMN (Private Mobile Networks)
- Polaris Networks
- Police Federation of Australia
- Police of the Netherlands
- Polizia di Stato (State Police, Italy)
- PoLTE Corporation
- Portalify
- Potevio
- PowerTrunk
- PRISMA Telecom Testing
- Productivity Commission, Australia
- PROMTEL (Office for the Promotion of Investments in Telecommunications, Mexico)
- Proximus
- Pryme Radio Products
- PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority)
- PSCE (Public Safety Communications Europe)
- PSP (Potomac Spectrum Partners)
- PTS (Post and Telecom Authority, Sweden)
- Public Safety Canada
- Publicis
- Pulse Electronics
- Qatar Armed Forces
- Qinetiq
- Qingdao Police
- Qiqihar Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Qiqihar Police
- Qualcomm
- Quanta Computer
- Qucell
- Quintel
- Quortus
- RACOM Corporation
- RAD Data Communications
- Radio IP Software
- Radisys Corporation
- RADWIN
- RAF (Royal Air Force)
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Range Networks
- Rave Mobile Safety
- Raycap
- Raytheon Company
- RCC (Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications)
- RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
- Reality Mobile
- Rebel Alliance
- Red Hat
- RED Technologies
- REDCOM Laboratories
- Redline Communications
- Redwall Technologies
- RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security)
- Rescue 42
- RF Window
- RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
- RIKS (State Infocommunication Foundation)
- Rio de Janeiro Fire Department
- RIVA Networks
- Rivada Networks
- Rockwell Collins
- Rogers Communications
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Rohill
- ROK Mobile
- ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force)
- Roper Industries
- Rosenberger
- Royal Thai Police
- R-TRON
- RugGear
- Saab
- Safaricom
- SafeMobile
- Safe-Net Forum
- SAI Technology
- SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)
- Samji Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
- Samsung Group
- Samsung SDS
- San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
- San Diego Police Department
- SANG (Saudi Arabian National Guard)
- São Paulo State Military Police
- Sapient Consulting
- Sapura Secured Technologies
- Saudi MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- Savis
- Savox Communications
- Schneider Electric
- SCT (Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transport, Mexico)
- Senstar Corporation
- Sepura
- Sequans Communications
- SerComm Corporation
- SES
- SETAR
- Sevis Systems
- SFR
- Shanghai Police Department
- Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
- Sheriff’s Department of Suffolk County
- SIAE Microelettronica
- Siemens
- Siemens Convergence Creators
- Sierra Wireless
- Signal Entertainment Group
- Signal Information & Communication Corporation
- Siklu Communication
- Silicom
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Singapore Police Force
- Singtel
- SiRRAN Communications
- Sistelbanda
- SITRONICS
- Siyata Mobile
- SK Telecom
- SK Telesys
- SLA Corporation
- SLC (Secure Land Communications)
- SmartSky Networks
- Smith Micro Software
- SoftBank Group
- Softil
- SOLiD
- Soliton Systems
- Sonim Technologies
- Sonus Networks
- Sony Corporation
- Sony Mobile Communications
- Sooktha
- SOTI
- Southern Company
- Southern Linc
- Space Data Corporation
- Spanish Army
- Spectra Group
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- Spillman Technologies
- Spirent Communications
- Spreadtrum Communications
- Sprint Corporation
- SRS (Software Radio Systems)
- Stadtpolizei Zürich (Zurich City Police)
- Star Solutions
- State of Colorado
- State of Louisiana
- State of Minnesota
- State of Mississippi
- State of New Jersey
- State of New Mexico
- State of Ohio
- State of Oklahoma
- State of Texas
- State Security Networks Group
- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
- STMicroelectronics
- Stop Noise
- sTraffic
- StreamWIDE
- SUBTEL (Subsecretaría de Telecomunicaciones de Chile)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Surrey Police
- Swedish Police Authority
- Swiss Army
- Swisscom
- Swisscom Broadcast
- Symantec Corporation
- Sysoco Group
- SyTech (Systems Engineering Technologies) Corporation
- TacSat Networks
- Tait Communications
- Tampa Microwave
- Taqua
- TASSTA
- Tata Elxsi
- TCCA (TETRA and Critical Communications Association)
- TCL Communication
- TCOM
- Tech Mahindra
- Técnicas Competitivas
- Tecore Networks
- TEKTELIC Communications
- Telcel
- Telco Systems
- Telefónica Group
- Televate
- Tellabs
- Telo Systems Corporation
- Telos Corporation
- Telrad Networks
- Telstra
- Teltronic
- Telum
- Telus Corporation
- TESSCO
- TETRATAB
- Texas A&M University
- Texas National Guard
- Thales
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
- Tieto Corporation
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- Titan Securite
- TLC Solutions
- T-Mobile USA
- Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department
- Toshiba Corporation
- TOURTech
- TPL Systèmes
- TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)
- Trópico
- TRX Systems
- TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)
- TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)
- TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkish National Police Force
- Twinhead International Corporation
- Twisted Pair Solutions
- TxDPS (Texas Department of Public Safety)
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. CBP (Customs and Border Protection)
- U.S. Cellular
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
- U.S. DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency)
- U.S. DoD (Department of Defense)
- U.S. FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)
- U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- U.S. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency)
- U.S. FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority)
- U.S. Marine Corps
- U.S. Navy
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- U.S. NPSTC (National Public Safety Telecommunications Council)
- U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)
- UANGEL
- UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles)
- Ukkoverkot
- UNIMO Technology
- University of Ottawa
- UPMC (University Pierre and Marie CURIE)
- Uppsala Ambulance Services
- UPV/EHU (University of the Basque Country)
- URSYS
- US Digital Designs
- USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command)
- Utility Associates
- Vanu
- Vencore Labs
- Verint Systems
- Verizon Communications
- ViaSat
- Viavi Solutions
- Victoria Police
- Vidyo
- Vientiane Municipal Government
- Village of Schaumburg
- VIRVE
- Vision Technologies
- Visual Labs
- Vmware
- VNC (Virtual Network Communications)
- VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)
- Vodafone Group
- Vodafone Hutchison Australia
- Vodafone Netherlands
- Vodafone New Zealand
- Voxer
- West Corporation
- Westell Technologies
- Western Australia Police
- Wildox (Shenzhen Happy Technology)
- WINITECH
- WinMate
- Wireless Technologies Finland
- Wireless Telecom Group
- Wireless Telecom Group Company
- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
- WTL (World Telecom Labs)
- Wytec International
- xG Technology
- Xiamen Puxing Electronics Science & Technology
- Xilinx
- Xplore Technologies Corporation
- Zain Saudi Arabia
- Z-Com
- Zello
- Zetel Solutions
- Zetron
- Zhengzhou Metro
- Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Zhengzhou Police
- Zinwave
- ZMTel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology)
- ZTE
