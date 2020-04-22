Why Animal Health Market fastest growth segment should surprise us?

The ‘Animal Health’ market is expected to see a growth of 4.8% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

Bayer Animal Health [Germany],Ceva Animal Healthcare [United Kingdom],Elanco Animal Health [United States],Merck Ltd. [ India],Merial (Animal Health division of Sanofi) [France],Zoetis Animal Healthcare [United States],Pfizer [United States],VÃ©toquinol SA [France],Sanofi-Aventis [France],Bayer HealthCare [Germany],Virbac [France],Novartis [Switzerland],Boehringer Ingelheim [Germany],Heska Corporation [United States]

Animal Health Market Definition:

Animal health has become vital owing to importance of animals in ensuring global food safety. Growing people’s inclination towards animal protein requires animal’s well-being and prevention of diseases outbreaks. Fueled by growing popularity of pet ownership and rising demand for dairy products, the animal health industry continues its strong growth run.

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (Vaccines (Live Attenuated Vaccine, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines and Inactivated Vaccines ), Feed Additives (Nutritional and Medicinal), Pharmaceuticals (Parasiticides, Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Analgesics and others)), Application (Production Animals (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Sheep & Goats and Fish), Companion Animals (Dogs, Cat, Horse and Others)), End-use (Reference Laboratories, Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing, Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Others)



Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Rising Companion Animal Ownership

Growing Awareness About Healthy Food and Animal Protein

Rising Cases of Zoonotics

Increasing Pet Humanization

Favorable Government Initiatives

Low Expenditure on Animal Health In Emerging Countries

High Cost Involved in New Drug Development

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Table of Contents

Global Animal Health Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Animal Health Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Animal Health Market Forecast

