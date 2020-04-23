Adhesives And Sealants Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2025

Report Highlights

The global adhesives, sealants and application equipment market should reach $113.8 billion by 2025 from $89.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

A broad look is taken into the increasing utilization of adhesives in place of various types of fasteners and different methods of joining an ever-increasing number of applications and the impact of such newer methods on the economy as a whole. The environmental impact of utilization of various types of adhesives and sealants is also studied. The report studies the raw material requirement for global as well as regional production of adhesives and sealants and the effect of raw material supply on the production, pricing and distribution of these products. Various types of new raw materials, which are being used increasingly with newer applications, are also discussed. Various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers are also discussed.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for various types of sealants, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the different types of equipment used for applying sealants and the global and regional market for these.

– An overview of the global market for adhesives and sealants and discussion of innovations, equipment, applications and extreme applications within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 estimates for 2019 and 2020 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2025

– Examination of the major equipment involved in the application of adhesives and sealants, along with the market size

– Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers

– Evaluation of the newer markets and the present market position for various types of adhesives and sealants

– Profiles of major players in the industry, including Accumetric LLC, Bostik S.A., Dow Corning Corp., Hindustan Adhesives Ltd., LifeBond Ltd., Nordson Corp., Sika AG and Total S.A.

Summary

The adhesives and sealants industry is made up of two chemically similar but functionally different groups of formulated products. Adhesive products are used to create a bond between two different or similar materials. Sealants are used to create an impenetrable barrier to gas or moisture. Adhesives and sealants are made from precise blends of petroleum-derived plastic resins, synthetic rubber elastomers, and agents or additives used to enhance certain characteristics.

The adhesives and sealants industry consists primarily of manufacturers of industrial and household adhesives, glues, caulking compounds, sealants, and linoleum, tile, and rubber cements from vegetable, animal, or synthetic plastics materials, purchased or produced within the same company.

It has been another normal year for the adhesives and sealants industry. As industrial sectors and the housing market all continue to grow at a nominal rate, manufacturers of adhesives and sealants have also reported normal demand. The major markets for adhesives and sealants, transportation and construction, are behaving normally.

Although major markets have stabilized, the current demand generated by major industrial customers remains almost at the same level as in 2018. The global manufacturing output among major industrial customers has remained static and this has stabilized the development of the specialty adhesives and surface treatment segment.

The Far East continues to represent the highest growth region. Four countries are highlighted as representing opportunities for significant growth—China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. A smaller regional market, Eastern Europe, has three major markets showing above-average demand growth— Poland, Hungary and Russia. With growing investment in its industrial base, India has also become a major growth area in the Asian region and has the potential to develop into a significant market for adhesive and sealant products.

Increased demand for adhesives and sealants is driven by the emergence of new market applications that have resulted from evolving and improving assembly processes. Growth opportunities have been brought about by a shift from major forms of industrial joining such as welding and mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding in major industries such as automobiles. Similarly, miniaturization of components in the electronics industries has enabled the use of adhesives to replace soldering and brazing in these industries. Nano-engineered adhesives and sealants that combine superior mechanical properties with wear resistance and dimensional stability are increasing the demand for adhesives in various industries.

One of the factors that affects the growth of the adhesives and sealants industry is the variability in oil prices and the consequent effect on raw material prices. When prices of oil and intermediate materials rise sharply, prices of finished goods move up, thus leading to a high degree of uncertainty about higher inflation in the pipeline due to such a disparity.