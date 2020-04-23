Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Update: Uncover the Business Strategies of Leaders & Laggards of the Market

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Automated Material Handling Equipment’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Fetch Robotics (Unites States),IAM Robotics (Unites States),Magazino (Germany),6 River Systems (Unites States),GreyOrange (Singapore),Locus Robotics (Unites States),Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan),Swisslog AG (Switzerland),Kardex (Switzerland),Murata Machinery (Japan)

The automatic equipment used in Automated materials handling (AMH) systems contains check-in machines, sorters, conveyors, stackers and unstackers, totes, bins, trolleys, and tote carriers. A material-handling system is an integrated system involving such activities as handling and controlling of materials. Materials comprise all kinds of raw material, work-in-progress, sub-assemblies, and finished assemblies. The material-handling system is to ensure that the material in the right amount is safely delivered to the desired destination.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Assembly, Packaging, Transportation, Distribution, Storage, Others), Equipment (Industrial Trucks, Automated guided vehicle (AGV) (Driverless Trains, Pallet Trucks, Unit Load Carrier), Robots, Conveyors (Roller, Skate-Wheel, Belt, In-Floor Towline), Cranes and Hoists, Others), Industry Verticals (Aviation, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Chemical, Other)

What’s Trending in Market:

Advancement in the Technology for Automated Material Handling

Growth Drivers:

Growing Presence of Start-Up using Robotic Solutions for Warehouse Automation

Increasing Popularity of AMH Equipment among Leading Industries

Increasing Demand for Automation in Industries

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

High Initial Costs of Automated Material Handling Equipment

The Integration and Switching Costs is high

Lack of Skilled Workforce for Repair and Maintenance

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Contents

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast

