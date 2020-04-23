Awnings Fabric Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Awnings Fabric’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Glen Raven, Inc. (United States),Recasens USA (United States),Twitchell Corp. (United States),Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (United States),TenCate (Netherlands),Marlen Textiles (United States),SunSetter (United States),Herculite (United States) ,Cooley (United States),Para SpA (Italy)

An awning fabric is a type of supplemental cover or roof that helps to control intense sun exposure and heat that occurs both indoors as well as outdoors. The use of awning saves energy and can reduce temperatures by 8-15 degrees. It can also reduce air conditioning costs up to 25%. Awning fabrics come in all sizes, shapes, and materials. There are numerous materials are being used in awning fabrics such as vinyl, acrylic, polyester vinyl composite, metal, and other natural materials. Furthermore, it is extensively used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Canvas Awning Fabric, Acrylic Awning Fabric, Vinyl Awning Fabrics, Polyester Fabrics, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)



What’s Trending in Market:

Demand for Stronger, Quality Products

Growth Drivers:

Expanded Living Space and Sun Protection

Need For Beautification of the Building

Advancement in Fabric Material

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Unreliability in Harsh Weather Condition

Expensive Pricing and Installation of Retractable Awning

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Awnings Fabric Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Awnings Fabric Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Awnings Fabric Revenue by Type

Global Awnings Fabric Volume by Type

Global Awnings Fabric Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Awnings Fabric Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

