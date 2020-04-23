Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market 2019-2027 Estimated to Grow Significantly Owing to Increasing Demand | Applied Thin Films, Inc.,COI Ceramics, Inc.,CoorsTek, Inc.

The Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Type and Application giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period. The report administers the market coverage across five major geographical regions and identifies key market trends and opportunities in the coming years.

Ceramic matrix composites or CMC consists of ceramic fibers embedded in ceramic matrix. These materials find applications in areas requiring high strength, high-temperature resistance, and erosion or wear resistance along with armor or ballistic properties. Ceramic matrix composites possess greater crack resistance compared to the conventional ceramics which easily fracture under mechanical or thermo mechanical loads. These materials, therefore, are a foothold for some high performance applications demanding thermo-structural requirements. CMCs are used in internal combustion engines for automobiles, furnaces, refractory components, process equipment, nuclear components, and also as a replacement for superalloys in some applications.

Leading Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Players: Applied Thin Films, Inc.,COI Ceramics, Inc.,CoorsTek, Inc.,General Electric Company,Kyocera Corporation,Lancer Systems, LP,SGL Carbon SE,Starfire Systems, Inc,The 3M Company,Ultramet, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product:

Oxides

Silicon carbide

Carbon

On the basis of the End-use Industry:

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & power

Electrical & electronics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

