CO2 Incubators Market: Identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics

Thermo Scientific (United States),Eppendorf (Germany),Panasonic Healthcare Co (Japan),Binder (United States),NuAire (United States),LEEC (United Kingdom),ESCO (United States),Memmert (India),Caron (United States),Sheldon Manufacturing (United States)

CO2 Incubators Market Definition:

CO2 Incubator is a device which is used to grow and maintain the tissue culture cell under a CO2 atmosphere. These incubators also maintain the natural environment with optimal humidity, temperature, and other conditions. Typical temperature settings range is from 4C to 50C, CO2 concentrations run from 0.3 to 19.9% and relative humidity of about 95 percent in these CO2 incubators and have a PH of 7.2 to 7.5. These incubators are most commonly used in biology labs to perform tissue culture or cell development and are used in any process where both bacterial, as well as eukaryotic cells, need to be cultured for a few hours or many weeks or where cells need to be expanded or maintained. These are one of the most widely used incubators in any cell culturing laboratory environment. The global carbon dioxide incubator market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period by increasing the number of applications of carbon dioxide incubators such as cancer research, embryonic cell research, stem cell research, neuroscience, tissue engineering and cultivation of mammalian cells

Market Scope Overview:

by Type (Water Jacketed CO2 Incubators, Air-Jacketed CO2 Incubators, Direct Heat CO2 Incubators), Application (Industrial, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Others), Capacity Type (Below 100L, Above 100L & Below 200L, Above 200L)

Increase in Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

The Growth of IVF Procedures in Emerging Countries

The Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Technological Advancement and Innovation in the Carbon Dioxide Incubator Devices

The Growth of the Global Life Science Market

Rising Adoption in Therapeutic Diagnosis

The High Cost of Equipment used in CO2 Incubators

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

