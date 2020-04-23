Foodservice Market 2018-2023

Foodservice is also known as catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.
This report studies the Foodservice market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Foodservice market by product type and applications/end industries.
The commercial segment accounted for the major shares of the foodservice market. Factors such as the introduction of new food items on the menus and evolving consumer tastes and preferances will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.
The global Foodservice market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Foodservice.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
McDonald’s
Restaurant Brands International
Sodexo
Starbucks
Yum!Brands
Aramark
Compass Group North America
Domino’s
Dicos
In-N-Out Burger
The Little Caesars
Jollibee Foods
Mr. Lee’s
White Castle Management
Carl’s Junior Restaurant
American Dairy Queen
MOS Food Services
Services Group of America
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Conventional Foodservice System
Centralized Food Service System
Ready-Prepared Foodservice System
Assembly Serve Foodservice System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Non-commercial
