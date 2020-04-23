Fortified Wine Market 2018-2023

Fortified wine is considered to be a special wine that is fortified with the presence of additional alcohol that has been added to the base wine during the process of fermentation to bring the average alcohol content up to around seventeen to eighteen percent.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1802571

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fortified Wine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The vermouth segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Vermouth is favored by the consumers due to its low content of alcohol and it is comparatively healthy. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness and innovative content will contribute to the growth of the fortified wine market in this industry segment.

Europe which includes France Germany, Italy witnessed to capture the largest market share due to the rising consumption of fortified wine among the population. Asia Pacific region which includes China, India, and Japan showed a significant growth due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. Moreover increase in the use of new technologies and continuous research and development among the manufacturers to innovate newer methods to produce fortified wine are the prime drivers of the global fortified wine market in all these regions.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the fortified wine market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The number of supermarkets and hypermarkets is constantly increasing and this will in turn, boost the sales of fortified wine through this distribution channel.

The worldwide market for Fortified Wine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vinbros

Indage Vintners Limited

Backsberg Estate Cellars

Albina & Hanna

Bacardi

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Gruppo Campari

The Wine Group

Atsby Vermouth

Contratto

Gancia

Sogrape Vinhos

Symington

Sogevinus Fine Wines

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vermouth

Port Wine

Sherry

Marsala Wine

Madeira Wine

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-trade

Specialist Retailers

Retail Stores

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Fortified Wine market.

Chapter 1, to describe Fortified Wine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Fortified Wine, with sales, revenue, and price of Fortified Wine, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fortified Wine, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Fortified Wine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fortified Wine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1802571

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire