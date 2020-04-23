Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market to Record Study Growth, Geography Trends & Forecasts by 2025

Aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) incorporates a comprehensive range of practices, tools, solutions, and techniques interrelated closely to a system of hardware and software, which performs remote monitoring of airplane data to understand its current or future serviceability and performance. This system makes use of massive amount of airplane data to deliver improved analytical output while optimizing safety for varied aircraft. Implementation of AHMS reduces maintenance & operational costs and improves overall safety of an aircraft.

The growth rate of the markets in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft deliveries will lead to the rise in the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems in this region. Also, the increased military spending in countries such as India and China is expected to drive the market in this region.

The global Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus

Boeing

United Technologies

Honeywell

General Electric

Rockwell Collins

Meggitt

Rolls-Royce

Flyht

Curtiss-Wright

Safran

Air France Klm Engineering & Maintenance

Lufthansa Technik

Esterline

Embraer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Installation

Onboard

On Ground

By Operation Time

Real-time

Non-real-time

Segment by Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

