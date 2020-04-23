Global Bronze Valves Market Size – Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2025

The bronze valve is a full bore valve with bronze body and is widely used in commercial and industrial applications such as HVAC, steam, compressed air and gas.

The global Bronze Valves market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bronze Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bronze Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bronze Valves in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bronze Valves manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NIBCO

Johnson Valves

Powell Valves

Dixon Valve

Oswal Valves

LK Valves

Tecofi

ADG Valve

KITZ

Williams Valve

Pima Valve

Flomatic Valve

Milwaukee Valve

Simmons Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bronze Gate Valves

Bronze Globe Valves

Bronze Ball Valves

Bronze Check Valves

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Bronze Valves

1.1 Definition of Bronze Valves

1.2 Bronze Valves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bronze Valves Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bronze Gate Valves

1.2.3 Bronze Globe Valves

1.2.4 Bronze Ball Valves

1.2.5 Bronze Check Valves

1.3 Bronze Valves Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Bronze Valves Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Bronze Valves Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Bronze Valves Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Bronze Valves Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Bronze Valves Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Bronze Valves

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bronze Valves

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Bronze Valves

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis o

Continued….

