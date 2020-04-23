Global Pipe Cameras Market Outlook, Geography Trends & Forecasts (2019-2025)

Pipe Camera can be used in a lot of different fields and is specifically designed to make it easier for plumbers, contractors, inspectors, engineers, municipal workers and other professionals to inspect the areas that are normally hard to reach.

The global Pipe Cameras market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipe Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pipe Cameras in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pipe Cameras manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rothenberger (Real AG) (Germany)

Ridgid Tools (Emerson)(US)

CUES (ELXSI)(US)

Hokuryo (Japan)

Spartan Tool(US)

Rausch(US)

Pearpoint (Radiodetection) (UK)

Insight | Vision(US)

HammerHead Trenchless(US)

General Wire Spring(US)

Envirosight(US)

TvbTech (China)

Camtronics (Netherlands)

GooQee Technology (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Line Capacity 0-100 mm

Line Capacity 100-200 mm

Line Capacity 200-300 mm

Others

Segment by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Residential

Others

