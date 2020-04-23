Global Slewing Drives Market Size, Industry Analysis, Geography Trends & Forecasts by 2025

A slewing drive (or slew drive for short) is a complete, ready to install system that consists of a ball or roller slewing ring (bearing), drive train, and completely enclosed housing. It can be customized with hydraulic or electric motors, brakes, planetary gearboxes, corrosion protection and many other options.

The global Slewing Drives market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Slewing Drives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slewing Drives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Slewing Drives in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Slewing Drives manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bonfiglioli(O&K)

Kinematics Manufacturing (KMI)

The Precision Alliance (TPA)

Slew Master

IMO USA

Sunslew

Dalian Running Engineering

Thyssenkrupp

Cone Drive

NBC Group Ltd

Young Powertech

TGB Group Technologies, SL

Findynamica

Techniek

Dinamic Oil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Multiple Axis

Segment by Application

Solar

Wind

Industrial

Mobile

Satellite

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Slewing Drives

1.1 Definition of Slewing Drives

1.2 Slewing Drives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Slewing Drives Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Axis

1.2.3 Dual Axis

1.2.4 Multiple Axis

1.3 Slewing Drives Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Slewing Drives Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Solar

1.3.3 Wind

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Mobile

1.3.6 Satellite

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Slewing Drives Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Slewing Drives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Slewing Drives Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Slewing Drives Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Slewing Drives

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Slewing Drives

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Slewing Drives

Continued..

