India Call Center Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The Transition of India Call Centre Market 2018-2025

Increasing growth in English speaking and multiple language speaking such as Spanish, French, and German, skilled professional for different verticals who can provide support in the business operations other than technical support, government schemes to promote the transition of India call centre industry further as it was contributing to country’s GDP and low cost of employment with professional and quality workforce compared to developed countries are the major driving factor driving the growth of the call centre industry in India.

Previously in 2018, the global transition of India Call Centre Market size was valued at USD 28.19 million and estimated to project the value of USD 54.42 million in 2025.

Moreover, BPO is a preferred industry in India since it has employed a huge majority of population. The transition of India call centre industry contributes to a significant portion of the country’s GDP and has witnessed a steady growth ranging from 1.2% to 5.4%.

Furthermore, the transition of India call centre industry is not only servicing a call centre or data entry facility, also it has now upscaled from base level work to serve a whole range to business processes, including areas such as legal advices, and healthcare. The employees working in the transition of India call centre industry are educated and are skilled in various professions. They are aware of handling technical complexity to provide the best services to the existing clients.

Today, BPO service providers are launching a certification programme in collaboration with NASSCOM to create awareness and bring more talents on the board. In the recent time, NASSCOM conducted a perception survey and learnt that 40% of student surveyed and has not on a right path of knowledge and understanding about the transition of India call centre industry.

As BPO stands one of the major industries in India and contributes to an essential sector of business including nation’s GDP the government has also taking steps to promote it by introducing new policies. In the recession year the demand for outsourcing from India has drastically increased due to its well qualified professionals and less expensive value propositions.

The business was growing exponentially with Raman expanding voice operation outside India at multiple locations. In 2004, GECIS was spun-off into a separate entity called Genpact by GE. After which with the increasing venture capital investment many new players entered into the BPO industry including EXL services, Infosys BPM and WNS BPO in India.

Leading players of the global transition of India call centre market include Genpact, Infosys BPO, Tata Consultancy Services BPO, WNS Global Services, EXL Service, Wipro BPO, Aegis Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions and HCL Technologies BPO Services Limited.

