Medical Tapes And Bandages Market 2018-2023

Factors such as the rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, and rising geriatric population are driving the growth of the medical tapes and medical bandages market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Tapes and Bandages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to rising population, which is aging and affected with diabetes making them prone to chronic diseases and conditions which require surgical intervention.

The worldwide market for Medical Tapes and Bandages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Covidien

Derma Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medline Industries

B. Braun Melsungen

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann

Beiersdorf

Nitto Denko

BSN Medical

Molnlycke Health Care

Andover Healthcare

Nichiban

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tapes (Fabric, Paper, Plastic)

Bandage (Gauze, Adhesive, Cohesive & Elastic)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Outpatient Surgery Centre

Clinic

Home Health Care

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Medical Tapes and Bandages market.

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Tapes and Bandages Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Medical Tapes and Bandages, with sales, revenue, and price of Medical Tapes and Bandages, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Medical Tapes and Bandages, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Medical Tapes and Bandages market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Tapes and Bandages sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

