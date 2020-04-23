Messaging Security Market 2018-2023

The market is driven by the increased need for organizations to protect email and web platforms and the confidential information.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Messaging Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Messaging Security market by product type and applications/end industries.
The email messaging security is projected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period.
The global Messaging Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Messaging Security.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Mcafee
Cisco Systems
Trend Micro
Symantec
Proofpoin
Forcepoint
Microsoft
Sophos
Barracuda Networks
F-Secure
Trustwave Holdings
Mimecast
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Content Filtering
Email Encryption
Data Loss Prevention
Antispam and Antimalware
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government
Medical Science, Life Science
Media, Entertainment
Retail, E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Education
Other
