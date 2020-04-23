Online Recruitment Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Size & Share, Current Trends, Advanced Technology, Type of Services, Demands, Revenue, Growing Development till 2025

The global online recruitment is expected to reach 409 million units and to be valued at USD 39 billion by 2025. Online recruitment is considered to be a revolution spreading all over the world for job hunters and employers. The market grew as e-recruitment is considered to be the latest system that is increasing the efficiency in the hiring process. Further, players in the established markets such as India, China and the United States have made substantial efforts in increasing the awareness about e-recruitment through online advertisements, thus driving the growth of the global online recruitment market.

The part-time segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% in the global online recruitment market. The global online recruitment market analysis include industry trends, opportunities, drivers and restrains. The study includes PORTER’S five forces analysis and the company profiles of the key players which helped us understand the service offerings and their key strategies. Digital recruitment is expeditiously bringing new advancements and is in an urge to introduce a better view in a tech world.

A research report on the “Global Online Recruitment Market Size, by Type (Permanent and Part-Time), by Application (Secretarial/Clerical, Accounting/Finance, Computing, Technical/Engineering, Professional/Managerial, Nursing/Medical/Care, Hotel/Catering, Sales/Marketing, Other Industrial/Blue Collar, Construction, Education/Teaching, HR, Scientific, Drivers and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA) ” has recently been published by Adroit Market Research.

Human age a new ear which surpasses capital as a key economic differentiation for the global businesses is likely to leverage on internet technologies to acquire human talent further driving the growth of the global online recruitment market. Trends such as social media platforms, mobile technology, big data analytics and artificial intelligence are attracting more employers and job seekers to use e-recruitment for hiring purpose. For instance, big data can be used to sort vast data streams, predictive hiring and predictive analytics to increase employee retention. While artificial intelligence will help employers to identify the best suitable candidate through algorithms and advance search engine optimization in the global online recruitment market.

By recruitment type permanent recruitment is forecast to have the largest share during the forecast period. Corporates in the major market such as India and China are predicted to prefer full-time recruitment over part-time. This is likely to change as more job seekers will look to work part-time which includes work from home and freelancing as a changing trend toward balancing professional and personal life is expected to surge during the forecast period driving the growth of the segment in the global online recruitment market.

Technical/Engineering is projected to continue its dominance in the global online recruitment market accounting for a share of 19.32% by the end of 2025. Technical expertise and different domain engineers are required across industries, is driving the growth of the segment in the global online recruitment market. Countries such as China, India, U.S., UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Japan along with few others have seen a surge in demand for technical experts and engineers owing to the infrastructure and industrial developments in the region. Companies in these regions are considering e-recruitment over traditional as they are able to recognize highest qualified candidate through the talent pool which is easier and faster. Secretarial/Clerical is projected to have the second largest share in the global online recruitment market.

Latin America is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% reaching the value of USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2025. The region is projected to grow as they are falling short of qualified human resource to facilitate the growth of real estate, oil & gas, healthcare, hospitality and education sector along with others. The industry players in the Middle East across sectors are leveraging on e-recruitment to source the best talent across the world is thus driving the growth of the region in the global online recruitment market. The Asia Pacific will continue its dominance in the global online recruitment market owing to the increasing demand for new recruits and replacements in the growing businesses.

The players in the global online recruitment market are 51job, Naukri.com, Glassdoor, Dice Holdings Inc., Recruit, CareerBuilder, LinkedIn, Monster, SEEK, Zhaopin, TopUSAJobs, SimplyHired and others. The global online recruitment market is highly fragmented and thus many players are adopting to mergers and acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2018 LinkedIn acquired Glint, a startup that provides employment engagement platform and services for businesses and organizations. The aim of the acquisition is to generate more revenue through expanding engagement platforms for the paying customers and businesses.

