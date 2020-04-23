Optical Coatings Market 2020: By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global optical coating market is projected to reach 3671 Kilo tons and valued at USD 25 billion by 2025.The next generation networks such as fiber to the home and 5G are expected to use optical coating in the fiber networks, driving the growth of the global optical coating market. Worldview wide shift towards the solar region is taking place and these solar panels will be coated with an optical coating to improve its durability and functionality. Further rising application of the optical coating in medial filed is expected to further boost the market growth of the global optical coating market during the forecast period.

The anti-reflective coating is expected to be the highest valued product segment at USD 7.5 billion by 2025 and the volume is expected to reach to 1041 Kilo tons in the global optical coating market during the forecast period. Anti-reflective coatings are very useful in reducing the surface reflections and increasing the light transmission of the glass or glass lens. These are produced by various techniques including spraying, electro deposition, chemical coating, conversion coating, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition and plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition. In the global optical coating market, anti-reflective coatings are used in industries including solar energy, telecommunication, laser, imaging systems, consumer electronics and semiconductors thus driving the market growth.

The reflective coating is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.3% in volume during the forecast period in the global optical coating market. Reflective coatings, also known as high reflective coatings are deposited on a substrate to increase the reflectivity of the surface or modulate the direction of light. Reflective coatings can be a single film or a layer of films depending on the application requirement. Reflective coatings find application in industries including space, lasers, electronics (camera) and mirrors.

Consumer goods and electronics is expected to have the largest share of 32% in volume and is projected to be valued highest by the end of the forecast period in the global optical coating market. Technology improvements coupled with rising use of optical coatings in multiple components of smartphones including screen, camera lenses, and semiconductor chips are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Rising use of optical coating in smart devices to improve the touch sensing and display capabilities is expected to propel the market growth of the global optical coating market during the forecast period.

Optical coatings are being widely and actively used in solar power generation and utilization. Rising use of optical coatings namely conductive coatings, anti-reflective coatings in the solar industry owing to high-temperature resistance, absorptivity and stability is expected to drive the growth of the global optical coating market. Countries like India, China, and Mexico are expected to invest heavily in solar energy driving the growth of the countries in the global optical coating market.

The telecommunication industry is expected to grow at a significant rate as telecom players in the regions such as in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific are investing in the next generation of network. Rising industrialization and urbanization coupled with growing demand for technologically advanced in telecom networks and connectivity is expected to propel the market growth for the global optical coating market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to continue its dominance in the global optical market during the forecast period. The region grew owing to the technological developments in the machines that are used for optical coatings. Additionally, the growing demand for consumer electronics is likely to be high and booming healthcare/medical sector is driving the growth of the region in the global optical coating market. North America is projected to have the largest share in volume and value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the most potential region in the global optical coating market. The region is expected to be at 1449 Kilo tons valued at USD 10 billion by the end of 2025. The electronics market in the region is projected to flourish driving the demand for optical coating. Additionally, telecom players in the region are rolling out fiber networks owing to the government initiatives and smart city projects. This is estimated to increase the demand for optical coating boosting the region growth in the global optical coating market by 2025.

Player such as PPG, Cascade Optical Corporation, Newport Corporation, Inrad Optical, Inc., Schott AG, Abrisa Technologies, Janos Technology Inc., Chroma Technology Corp., E.I. Dupont De Nemours Company and Alluxa are prjecetd to have an impact in the global optical coating market.

