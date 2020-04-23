Stainless Steel Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Stainless Steel Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Stainless Steel industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Stainless Steel Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global stainless steel market accounted to US$ 198,660.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 323,144.6 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global stainless steel market. Increasing industrial development coupled with rising government investments towards the building and construction infrastructures is expected to fuel the stainless steel market in the upcoming years. Also, the increasing research and development investments for steel production is estimated to boost the growth of the stainless steel market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stainless steel has come to the forefront of the automotive design due to an increasing demand for safety combined with performance, efficiency, lightweight, and strength. It has become the primary choice for safety in the automotive industry owing properties such as cost-effective structural designs, durability, and efficiency. Due to the lightweight feature of stainless steel, it has been considered as a primary material in the construction of fuel tanks. Therefore, the growing demand from the automotive industry is boosting the demand for stainless steel.

Stainless steel comprises of nickel and chromium that makes it’s recycling economically viable. The stringent policies introduced by the government authorities of various countries has led to the environmental considerations of material selection for specifiers. Stainless steel has proven to be an excellent environmental performer due to its valuable raw materials and 100% recyclability. Major leading countries like China, Japan, India, and many others have been implementing the idea of the collection of stainless steel scrap as it is 100% recyclable.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The stainless steel market is bifurcated based on product into hot bars/wire rods, semis, cold bars/wire rods, cold-rolled flat, semis flat, hot coils, hot plate & sheet. The cold bars/wire rods segment accounted for the largest share in the global stainless steel market. The cold bars/wire rods are gaining increasing popularity due to its superior strength and machinability. Apart from this, the cold bars/wire rods possess high corrosion resistance, higher stress-to-rupture ratio, and high tensile strength. The cold bars/wire rods are the hot bars/wire rods that are further processed. The superior properties and higher yield point and higher tensile strength as compared to hot bars/wire rods has led to the growth of the segment in the stainless steel market.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

Acerinox S.A Aperam S.A. ArcelorMittal S.A Jindal Stainless Limited. Outokumpu OYJ Sandmeyer Steel Company Sandvik AB. Schmolz + Bickenbach Group Thyssenkrupp AG Guangxi Chengdu Group

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Stainless Steel Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Stainless Steel Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Stainless Steel Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Stainless Steel Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Stainless Steel Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

