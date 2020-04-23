Welding Equipment And Supplies Market to witness consistent growth in next 5 years

Report Highlights

The global market for welding-related products reached $27.1 billion in 2018 and should reach $35.9 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for various types of welding equipment and consumables, including shielding gases, safety and protective equipment, and automated welding equipment and accessories, and provides reasons for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Request for Report sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12646

Report Includes:

– 104 data tables and 42 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for welding equipment, supplies, and related technologies within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look at how the value of shipments at the manufacturing level fluctuates with the volume of metals consumed in the global metal and metallurgy industry

– Evaluation of the technology life-cycle costs of various technologies involved as well as the product life cycle of equipment and supplies involved in the processes.

– Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Alpha Laser Gmbh, Arc Products, Berkenhoff Gmbh, British Federal Ltd., Charter International Ltd., Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel, Laserline Gmbh, Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., Schlatter Holding Ag and Weld Wire Co. Inc.

Summary

The welding equipment market is very mature. With the growing trend toward welding automation and the increase in demand from end-user industries, higher market growth is expected. Markets for various types of welding equipment, as well as the technology involved, are analyzed in detail in this report. Arc welding equipment holds the largest market share. The laser welding equipment and plasma welding equipment markets are expected to grow at significant rates. This report will analyze the present market shares and market forecasts for the next five years for various types of welding equipment and consumables on a global and regional basis.

The welding consumables market is growing at a steady rate, as consumables are required for both new and existing equipment; this is expected to be the case in the future as well. This report studies this market in detail. Various gases are used for shielding, as well as for the actual process of welding. This market is flooded with new equipment every year. The market for these gases is discussed in detail in this report.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12646

More industries are automating their production to a large extent, and robot welding is becoming a standard feature of such automation. The market for welding robots is growing at a higher rate than that of any other type of industrial robot, and a study of the market for industrial welding robots is included in this report. The market for safety and protective equipment is also growing at a steady rate, with safety regulations being enforced more stringently in developing countries. A study of the market for these products is also covered in this report.

Automotive applications comprise the fastest growing segment of all the applications for the various types of welding. A detailed study has been made of the types of welding employed in various assembly and production operations in the automobile industry. Other industries, including the aeronautical industry and the white goods industry, are also increasing their share of the welding equipment and consumables market. This report examines these industries in great detail with respect to the welding processes involved and their share in these industries.

The rising awareness of welding processes supported by continued advances in R&D presents exciting new opportunities for welding equipment manufacturers. This report studies the development of welding technology and the associated equipment and provides an analysis of the patents issued for welding, welding equipment and welding consumable technologies. The structure of companies involved in the manufacture, marketing and servicing of welding equipment and associated consumables is studied, with identification of the top companies in the field and the reasons for their dominant positions. Acquisitions and mergers, which are common in most fields of business, are also covered in detail.

The fastest-growing market for welding equipment and consumables is in the Asia-Pacific region, with China taking the lead. The Asia-Pacific market is booming, with many major companies from North America and Europe relocating to this region, as well as setting up new joint ventures in various manufacturing fields.