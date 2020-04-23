Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Wind Turbine Gear Oil industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

The global wind turbine gear oil market accounted for US$ 150.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 264.6 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market and holds the largest share in the global wind turbine gear oil market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major wind turbine gear oil manufacturers in the region. Also, the rising production activities of wind turbine gear oil is expected to fuel wind turbine gear oil market growth during the forecast period. China leads in the production of wind energy as it has an installed capacity of more than 200 gigawatts. In 2018, China installed wind farms with an additional capacity of 21 gigawatts. The growing number of wind farm projects in China is expected to generate a significantly high demand for wind turbine gear oil market in China. These factors led to the growth of the wind turbine gear oil market in the Asia Pacific region.

In an effort to address global warming and mitigate climate change, governments across the world are supporting the production and use of wind energy. The governments and energy industries have made large-scale investments in wind energy projects to harness clean energy as well as to minimize the carbon footprint. The wind energy is witnessing tremendous growth as government bodies are implementing policies such as tax rebates, subsidiaries, and minimum purchase price on wind turbine components and equipment for facilitating a shift from conventional energy to renewable energy. Increased government spending to develop plants for the generation of renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy, is expected to drive the wind turbine gear oil market during the forecast period.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The global wind turbine gear oil market by application has been segmented into onshore and offshore. The wind turbine gear oil market for the onshore application accounted for the largest share in the global wind turbine gear oil market. Onshore applications refer to the wind turbines installed on land. They are generally located on barren lands on which there is no restriction to the flow of wind. The cost associated with installing onshore windmill is relatively less compared to that associated with the installation of offshore windmills. The wind turbines gear oil market for the onshore segment is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to the hike in the number of windmills owned by private companies as well as individuals.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

AMSOIL INC. BP p.l.c. Chevron Corporation Exxon Mobil Corporation Freudenberg Group FUCHS Group HollyFrontier Corporation. Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. TOTAL S.A.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

