Antivirus Software Market 2019 Overview by Demand of Latest Application, Sales, Manufacturers, Competitive Development, Protection Coverage, Solutions & Global Industry Forecast 2025

A market study” Global Antivirus Software Market” examines the performance of the Antivirus Software market Size 2019. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Antivirus Software market state and the competitive landscape globally.

This report analyzes the potential of Antivirus Software market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail. An antivirus software is used to prevent, detect, and remove malware, including worms, computer viruses, and Trojan horses from home computer systems. This software enables the user to stay safe and secure from any threat while browsing online. Accessing various websites allows illegal entities to infect the host computer system to secretly gather information or spy on the host system.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

While on your Web site, multiple virus files are automatically downloaded to your computer system, automatically creating an open path for illegal users to control or access your previous personal data. People rely on the Internet for online transactions, especially e-commerce and financial transactions.

Banking transactions are not very secure against cyber-attacks, and antivirus companies add advanced features to antivirus software and provide payment security for fraud prevention. Over the years, cyber security threats have increased rapidly worldwide. A hacker is creating a new virus that infringes your privacy. As a result, most antivirus software development companies offer an option to automatically update their antivirus software to protect their computer systems in real time. The Automatic Updates feature is used to update your software and create new malware profiles on your system to protect your computer system from future cyber-attacks.

In addition, usage of the internet and growth in dependency, upsurge in popularity of cloud-based antivirus, requires safeguard information & data which propel the growth. However, the factor that may hamper the growth is performance threat of virtual machines. The requirement to provide both preventative and detective capabilities between all elements of the cumulative “network” of communities of interest proposes major opportunity for market growth.

The factors that boosted antivirus software in all these regions are, as ransomware cybercriminals focused their efforts on businesses, especially North American enterprises. As North American companies have most to lose, they account highest antivirus market share 2018. The most dominant malware in 2016 was ransomware and other prominent malware is ad fraud malware. Unsurprisingly, Europe and US-targeted attacks were extremely differentiated. The United States registered the most malware detections and prominent in the detections of every category charted, except for banking Trojans, where Turkey leads.

Furthermore, Europe leads in all regions as approximately half of the ransomware detections were found here. In addition to that, Europe also leads all these regions in Adware and Android malware. 37 percent and 31 percent detections were from Europe-based devices in Android malware and adware respectively.

Europe and Asia were highly affected from the antivirus called botnet families. The countries that are hit hardest in Europe are Spain, the United Kingdom and France—although the Vatican City recorded steepest rise. The France ranks first as most targeted country in Europe, France is followed the UK. With these record, requirement for global antivirus software market is expected to grow tremendously.

Key segments of ‘Global Antivirus Software Market’

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into,

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Based on device, the market has been segmented into,

Laptops

Desktops

Others (Smartphones and Tablets)

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Antivirus Software Market’:

Future prospects and current trends of the global antivirus software market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

