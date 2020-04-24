Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market 2026 | Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Analysis, Insights and Forecast

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market”.

Many drug delivery device manufacturer are combining their medical devices or drug-delivery systems with connected capabilities like Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), and other technologies to boost patient compliance and innovate new products. Thus, connected drug delivery devices are game changers in therapeutics.

The connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing patient connectivity and engagement, and increasing patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies. However, high cost of such devices and the concern of cybersecurity restrain the growth of the market.

The “Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected drug delivery devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The global connected drug delivery devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected drug delivery devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies providing connected drug delivery devices along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the connected drug delivery devices market include, Phillips-Medisize , West Pharma, Aterica Inc. , Panasonic Corporation, BIOCORP, Merck KGaA, Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Adherium Limited, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. among others.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected drug delivery devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the connected drug delivery devices market in these regions.

