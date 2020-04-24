Digital Diabetes Management Market By Glorious Opportunities, Business Growth, Size, And Statistics || Market Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc

Diabetes is a medical condition where blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. It is a metabolic disorder associated with the hormone insulin and can lead to severe condition with many complications if left untreated. Hence, management of diabetes is essential as maintaining the blood sugar levels in diabetes is challenging. Thus, diabetes management includes keeping the count on carbohydrate intake, measuring and recording the blood sugar level, track record of exercise and other activities.

The digital diabetes management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes, growing obesity, and technological advancements in digital diabetes management devices. Moreover, regulatory approvals for new and advanced digital diabetes management pose growing opportunities for the growth of the global digital diabetes management market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003092/

Segmentation: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Global digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, LifeScan Inc. announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthen the brand portfolio.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Diabetes Management market based on product and services, type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital diabetes management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Avail Discount on this Report at

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the digital diabetes management market in the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of technologically advanced products in this region as well as the presence of major market players in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of several untapped opportunities, and increasing adoption rate of insulin devices in Asian countries, such as India and China.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital diabetes management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Digital Diabetes Management market in these regions.

Avail Discount on this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003092/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire