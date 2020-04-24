Solar Water Heater Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

A solar water heater consists of a solar panel, a water storage tank and an inverter system. The sunlight which falls on the solar panels is utilized for heating the water inside the insulated storage tank either by a pump or directly with the thermosiphon principle. According to the thermosyphon principle, the fluid circulation is on the basis of the natural convention, where warm water rises and is replaced by cold water. Some of the advantages of solar water heaters over other types of water heaters include cost-effectiveness and less dependence on the different kind of fossil fuels. These heaters are normally installed on the rooftop of building where the intensity of sunlight is maximum all over the day.

The “Global Solar Water Heater Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the solar water heater industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of solar water heater market with detailed market segmentation by collector, system, application and geography. The global solar water heater market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solar water heater market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Solar Water Heater Market – By Collector

1.3.2 Solar Water Heater Market – By System

1.3.3 Solar Water Heater Market – By Application

1.3.4 Solar Water Heater Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SOLAR WATER HEATER MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SOLAR WATER HEATER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

The report also includes the profiles of key solar water heater companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

A. O. Smith Corporation

Alternate Energy Technologies, LLC

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Bradford White Corporation

Chromagen Ltd.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

SunTank

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc.

Wagner Renewables Ltd.

