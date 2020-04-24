United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2017-2022

United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2022.

Growth in US insulin delivery devices market can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes, user–friendly design, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, improved glucose control and flexible, lifestyle-compatible treatment options and technological advancement in insulin delivery devices.

The report titled “United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market Outlook 2017: Key Product Categories (Insulin Pumps, Insulin Pens (Reusable, Disposable) Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in–depth analysis of the United States insulin pump and insulin pen market.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2022. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of insulin delivery devices segment.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population in United States. It provides essential insights into total insulin delivery users, insulin pump users and insulin pen users with more focused–on reusable and prefilled insulin pen users.

The report further sheds light on detailed US reimbursement scenario of insulin pump and insulin pen. Additionally, the report includes assessment of preferred insulin pump brand by the patients. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States insulin delivery market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin delivery devices market such as Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Owen Mumford. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolios and latest development and trends of the insulin delivery devices market.

Key Highlights of the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report:

• Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

• Overall Insulin Delivery Users Snapshot (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pump Users (2011 – 2022)

• Type 1 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users (2011 – 2022)

• Type 2 Diabetes Insulin Pump Users (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

• Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

• Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pen Segment – (Reusable & Prefilled Insulin Pen) Users Share (2011 – 2022)

• Overall Insulin Delivery Devices: Market Snapshot (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pump Market Size (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pen Market Size (2011 – 2022)

• Reusable (Cartridge) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

• Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Delivery Devices Segment (Insulin Pump & Insulin Pen) Market Share (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pen Segment – (Reusable & Prefilled Insulin Pen) Market Share (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pump Preferred Brand – By Product (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Pump and Pen Reimbursement Scenario (2011 – 2022)

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

• Key Companies Analysis

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

• Insulet Corporation

• Medtronic

• Roche

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Novo Nordisk

• Eli Lilly

• Sanofi

• Owen Mumford

Key Deliverables in the Study

• Market Definition for the specified topic along with identification of key drivers and inhibitors for the market

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the United States Insulin Delivery Devices

• It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

• It provides a five-year forecast which helps to provide a long-term assessment of developments in the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market.

• Identification and Analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the United States Insulin Delivery Devices Market

• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current product portfolios and recent development

