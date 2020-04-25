Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Global Insights 2014-2025 Industry Demand, Growth, Sales, Size, Type, Top Manufactures and Current Trends

2014 Research Report Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Battery Energy Storage Systems Industry Top Manufactures Analysis: ABB,- LG Chem,- NEC,- Panasonic,- Samsung SDI,- AEG Power Solutions,- General Electric,- Hitachi,- Siemens AG,- Tesla,- The Aes Corporation,- Alevo Group,- Exergonix,- Corvus Energy,- East Penn Manufacturing,- Enerdel,- MHI,- NGK Insulators,- Toshiba,- Trinabess

A battery energy storage system is a system that stores energy via the use of a battery technology for it to be used at a later time.

The lithium-ion batteries are expected to hold the largest share of the battery energy storage system market between 2018 and 2023. The lithium-ion batteries have reliable cycle life as well as high energy and power density in terms of volume, high charge/discharge efficiency, and low maintenance needs. Additionally, these batteries have lighter weight than nickelcadmium and nickel metal-hydride batteries. These features of lithium-ion batteries are expected to drive the battery energy storage system market.

Segment by Regions

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

This report studies the Battery Energy Storage Systems market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

– Secondary Batteries

– Flow Batteries

– Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

– Residential

– Non-Residential

– Utilities

– Other Applications

This report presents the worldwide Battery Energy Storage Systems industry size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Battery Energy Storage Systems Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Battery Energy Storage Systems Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

