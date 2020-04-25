Breast Implants Market– Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026

Overview:

Breast implants are artificial prosthesis used for enhancement of breast muscles for a cosmetic reason. Breast augmentation or breast reconstruction refers to the aesthetic treatment of the breast to look more youthful and appealing. There are a wide range of breast implants used in performing aesthetic procedures including those used to treat deformities, injuries, or damages.

Breast reconstruction requires tissue expanders, which help in the expansion of breast muscles and skin, followed by the permanent insertion of a breast implant after the removal of the tissue expander. These procedures improve symmetry after mastectomy and have an aesthetic appearance. The US is the major revenue contributor to this market. However, the lack of reimbursement issues may restrict the market growth. The vendors in this market are striving to address the issues by conducting evidence-based studies regarding the efficacy of breast augmentation or reconstruction.

The global breast implants market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The global breast implants market size is analyzed based on three segments – product type, end-users, and regions.

Factors, such as increase in beauty consciousness, growing awareness about reconstructive breast surgeries, favorable demographics across the globe, increasing aging population, are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing emerging trends, such as an increase in the demand of composite breast implant treatments, a rise in medical tourism, and an increase in the disposable income, which will drive the market at a significant pace during the forecast period.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The Americas is the leading region for the breast implants market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. Brazil is the most attractive market in Latin America, the popularity and the usage of breast implants are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Silicone and saline breast implants are the most popular among breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures and the most common surgical aesthetic procedures among end-users. Silicone breast implants dominated the market with a revenue of $1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The saline breast implants segment is growing at a slow rate and is far behind the silicone breast implants segment in terms of market growth. This is due to their low adoption rate and few other complications. In 2016, there were about 64,674 saline surgical breast implants, and these implants are more prone to rippling as they have less firmness.

On an average, women have started spending $300-500 billion a year on beauty products. Moreover, advances in technology, such as use of microspheres in lightweight breast implants and the use of stem cells, are gaining popularity as a safe and simple method of breast augmentation. Furthermore, the market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global breast implants market.

The market is fragmented with many players but dominated by the top 5 players. Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, GC Aesthetics, and Sientra hold more than 85% of the market share in the total global breast implants market.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Establishment Labs S.A., HansBiomed Co. Ltd, CEREPLAS, LABORATOIRES ARION, Ideal Implant, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Silimed, G&G Biotechnology Ltd, Shanghai Kangning Medical Supplies Ltd, and Implantech Associates Inc.

The global breast implants market is fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for the vendors, especially in the developed regions. The presence of large, small, and local vendors in the market creates high competition. The market is dominated by Allergan, Mentor Worldwide, GC Aesthetics, and Sientra. These vendors are consolidating their position in the market by acquiring smaller companies, expanding their business operations by leveraging their product portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&A. They form strategic alliances for marketing and manufacturing of breast implants.

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of breast implants for breast augmentation or reconstruction. This helps the key stakeholders to know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and adoption rate in the upcoming years along with the details of pure play companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business, improve their revenue, and to analyze the market before investing or expanding the business in this market.

