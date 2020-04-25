Detailed examination of the Dimer Acid Market to hold a high potential for growth by 2026

Dimer acids is also known as dimerized fatty acids, are dicarboxylic acids produce by dimerizing unsaturated fatty acids exerted from tall oil, mostly on clay catalysts. Major use of dimer acid is in polymer building block or rheology modifier. Heat and hydrolytic stability add value in dimer acid. In addition, water repellence and pigment wetting properties of the final polymers such as polyamides, epoxy resins, polyesters are based upon these natural polymerized fatty acids. There are two type of polyamide resins are reactive polyamide and nonreactive polyamide. The reactive polyamide is majorly used as a curing agent for epoxy resin for thermosetting surface coating, potting materials, adhesives& lining, marine coating, moulded resin, heavy duty coating etc. On the other side nonreactive polyamide is majorly used for creating hot melt adhesives and printing inks. In addition, dimer acid is also used in various application of oil field as a corrosion & scale inhibitor, surfactants, wetting agents, and demulsifier. Cosmetics & personal care products such as in depilatory wax removal products, hair color products, and to make safer nail polishes dimer acid plays an important role.

Expanding construction industry boost the demand for adhesives, surface coating, sealants, paint & inks is leading in increasing the demand for dimer acid as a source of manufacturing. Due to increasing number of population demand for energy has lead in rising drilling activities worldwide meet excess energy demand. It is anticipated that this trend will boost the demand for global dimer acid. In addition, the growing cosmetics industry is also key driver to drive the global dimer acid market.

Global dimer acid market is segmented on the basis of application and product type. On the basis of application, the market segmented into non-reactive polyamides, reactive polyamides, oilfield chemicals, and others. Among these all segments oilfield is anticipated to lead the market in the forecast period. On the basis of product types for dimer acid include standard, distilled, distilled, and hydrogenated.

It is anticipated that Asia Pacific is leading region among all the regions. The major key drivers of the region is the increasing demand from the construction industry for normal adhesives, hot melt adhesives, surface coatings, sealants, and paints among others. Additionally, growing energy demand is anticipated to grow the consumption of oil field chemicals in Asia Pacific region, particularly in country such as China. Rising trends of using bio-based cosmetics are contributing increasing demand for dimer acid in the Asia Pacific region.

The global dimer acid market is contributed by many players such as such as Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd. BASF, Croda, Arizona Chemicals, International, Oleon N.V., Florachem, Emery Oleochemicals, Oleon N.V. Arizona Chemical, Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Chemical Company, and Jinan Tongfa Resin Co. Ltd. and many more. As the market is very competitive players in the market are adopting various strategy such as product launch, product development, merger and collaboration with other players.

The global Dimer acid market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dimer Acid Market, by Application

• Non-Reactive Polyamides

• Reactive Polyamides

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Others

Global Dimer Acid Market, by Product Type

• Standard

• Distilled

• Distilled

• Hydrogenated

Global Dimer Acid Market, by Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

