Electronic Health Records Market sizedustry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2026

Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR) was valued US$ 22.05 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 38.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.05% during a forecast period.

The report is segmented into Product, End-user, Type, and region.

Electronic Health Records Market (EHR) based on Product includes Client Server-based HER and Web-based HER. Further, End-user classified into Hospitals and Ambulatory Care. Acute HER, Ambulatory HER, and Post-Acute HER are derived under Type segment.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Based on the type, the acute EHR is identified to be the large type segment in the market. In acute care hospitals, the management of patient records is an ongoing process with a collection of reports from external medical facilities.

The factors driving the Electronic Health Records Market (EHR) growth are increasing need for advanced healthcare information system, growing investments by healthcare IT players, rising demand for better healthcare facilities, and increasing government initiatives, increased use of cloud-based EHR software, rapid surge in the aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the electronic health records market growth.

However, the market growth is limited by the high cost of EHR and rise in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security due to increase in cyber-crime. Opportunities for market growth is huge market potential in the developing regions during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the electronic health record industry are General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Computer Programs & Systems Inc., Medical Information Technology Inc.,Quality Systems Inc., AdvancedMD, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC.

The Scope of Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR):

Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR), by Product:

Client Server-based EHR

Web-based EHR

Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR), by End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR), by Type:

Acute EHR

Ambulatory EHR

Post-Acute EHR

Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR), by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Electronic Health Records Market (EHR):

