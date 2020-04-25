Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Medical devices produced by 3D printing include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1802070

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 3D Printing Medical Device market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D Printing Medical Device market by product type and applications/end industries.

The flexibility of 3D printing allows designers to make changes easily without the need to set up additional equipment or tools. It also enables manufacturers to create devices matched to a patient?s anatomy (patient-specific devices) or devices with very complex internal structures. These capabilities have sparked huge interest in 3D printing of medical devices and other products, including food, household items, and automotive parts.

The global 3D Printing Medical Device market is valued at 840 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2300 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 3D Printing Medical Device.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Printers

Materials

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Internal and External Prostheses

Table of Contents

1 3D Printing Medical Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Medical Device

1.2 Classification of 3D Printing Medical Device by Types

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Printers

1.2.4 Materials

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants

1.3.3 Orthopedic Implants

1.3.4 Dental Implants

1.3.5 Internal and External Prostheses

1.4 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 3D Printing Medical Device Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 3D Printing Medical Device Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 3D Printing Medical Device Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 3D Printing Medical Device Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 3D Printing Medical Device Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of 3D Printing Medical Device (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stratasys

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 3D Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Arcam Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Arcam Group 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Renishaw

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Renishaw 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 ExOne

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ExOne 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Optomec

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Optomec 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 SLM Solutions

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SLM Solutions 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 EnvisionTEC

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 VoxelJet AG

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 VoxelJet AG 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Sciaky Inc

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sciaky Inc 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 3D Printing Medical Device Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions 3D Printing Medical Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1802070

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire